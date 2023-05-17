GNX strengthens its team with Etienne van Diermen as a Director of Partner Sales.

AMSTERDAM, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNX, a leading provider of global connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Etienne van Diermen as Director of Partner Sales. With almost 10 years of experience within Expereo International in various sales roles, including the last 5 years as the lead for Channel and Partner sales, van Diermen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the GNX team.





Van Diermen has a proven track record of delivering exceptional sales performance and driving revenue growth with different partners, ranging from huge Telco's and national providers to MSP's and small vendors. Prior to joining Expereo International, van Diermen worked in customer-facing roles for a company that offered a cloud-based logistics solution for 4 years.

Etienne van Diermen, Director of Sales: "I am deeply impressed by GNX's vision and its unique platform, LARA. Having worked in the industry for years, I haven't seen a platform that can match Lara's capabilities, and I am eager to introduce it to new partners and expand our relationships with current partners.

GNX is truly a next-generation global connectivity provider that focuses on seamless connectivity and complements your SASE/SD WAN solution. It's an absolute pleasure to be part of such a dynamic team, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Rutger Bevaart, CEO and co-founder of GNX: "At GNX, we're committed to attracting top-tier talent, and Etienne's appointment is a testament to that. Van Diermen's broad experience in sales and partnerships, along with his track record of driving revenue growth with diverse partners including Telcos, national providers, MSPs, and small vendors, will be a valuable addition to our our team.

We're excited to have him on board, and we're confident that he will make significant contributions to the expansion of GNX's capabilities and the delivery of exceptional value to our clients."

About GNX

GNX is a carrier neutral, next-generation global connectivity service company that is cutting out the carriers, vendors and pushy salespeople who are more interested in selling their solutions than managing yours.

Supporting businesses that need a more agile, flexible and global approach to connectivity, GNX provides a unique, carrier-neutral approach that enables clients to source solutions that best fit their requirements. With clear and transparent pricing for underlay connectivity services like ethernet, dark-fiber, DIA internet access or 4G / 5G, GNX customers can build better global WANs.

https://gnx.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078129/Etienne_van_Diermen.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078128/GNX_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gnx-strengthens-its-team-with-etienne-van-diermen-as-a-director-of-partner-sales-301826438.html