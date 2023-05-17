

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 440.9 million pounds, lower than 654.7 million pounds in the previous year.



Profit before tax and adjusted items for the year, however, increased to 991.4 million pounds from 947.2 million pounds in the previous year.



Net profit declined to 142.5 million pounds or 2.76p per share from 369.7 million pounds or 7.17p per share a year ago, impacted primarily by higher expenses.



Adjusted profit was 690.6 million pounds or 13.39p per share compared with 662.5 million pounds or 12.84p per share last year.



Revenue for the year grew to 10.125 billion pounds from 8.563 billion pounds in the prior year.



The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of 0.67p per share, up from 0.35p per share last year, to be paid on August 4 to shareholders on the register on July 7.



Looking forward, JD expects headline profit before tax and adjusted items for the year ending 3 February 2024 to be in line with the current average consensus expectations of 1.03 billion pounds.



