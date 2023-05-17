Libertex, the online trading platform for retail and professional traders, has just launched an exciting new underlying asset that grants traders a superb opportunity to trade the future of cryptocurrency Arbitrum CFDs.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum is a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that runs its own blockchain. Designed to improve upon the base Ethereum functionality that supports smart contracts, NFTs and dApps, Arbitrum is creating a buzz among crypto and institutional investors in the finance world because of the advantages it offers compared to older crypto solutions. These include:

Faster transactions - Arbitrum can process 40,000 transactions per second compared to just 14 on Ethereum. This makes it much more capable of upscaling than Ethereum and its competitors.

- Arbitrum can process 40,000 transactions per second compared to just 14 on Ethereum. This makes it much more capable of upscaling than Ethereum and its competitors. Lower fees Due to its highly efficient optimistic rollup technology, transactions that would cost several dollars to complete on Ethereum only cost around two cents on Arbitrum.

Due to its highly efficient optimistic rollup technology, transactions that would cost several dollars to complete on Ethereum only cost around two cents on Arbitrum. Market share Arbitrum's appeal is backed up by the numbers. It is the leading layer-2 solution, claiming over 66% of the market in terms of total value locked. There are over 4 million unique Arbitrum addresses and more than 400 Arbitrum dApps, including many popular platforms such as GMX, Uniswap and Camelot.

Arbitrum's appeal is backed up by the numbers. It is the leading layer-2 solution, claiming over 66% of the market in terms of total value locked. There are over 4 million unique Arbitrum addresses and more than 400 Arbitrum dApps, including many popular platforms such as GMX, Uniswap and Camelot. Developer-friendly Arbitrum is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and popular programming languages. It comes with documentation for developers and doesn't need any plugins or extras for developing Ethereum-based apps.

Arbitrum is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and popular programming languages. It comes with documentation for developers and doesn't need any plugins or extras for developing Ethereum-based apps. Governance functionality Arbitrum tokens (ARB) will be used for governance within the Arbitrum DAO, granting holders a voice and stake in the future of the project.

Arbitrum tokens (ARB) will be used for governance within the Arbitrum DAO, granting holders a voice and stake in the future of the project. Track NFTs in real time The latest feature to be added to Arbitrum is the ability to receive real-time notifications when an NFT changes addresses, as well as the option to track and follow trends using the Alchemy platform. This makes it especially useful for anyone involved in the NFT marketplace.

Arbitrum continues to add new features that make it an even bigger player in the crypto world. Traders now have a chance to join this project's exciting journey by trading Arbitrum CFDs with Libertex without needing to buy or hold the ARB token itself.

Trade for More with Libertex

Recognising the importance of cryptocurrency as an exciting new industry sector for traders, Libertex features no commissions, swap or exchange fees and ultra-low spreads on all crypto CFDs, making it one of the best places to trade crypto CFDs. To find out more about Libertex, visit libertex.com or download the mobile app for iOS on the App Store or for Android on Google Play or AppGallery.

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is an online broker offering tradable CFDs with underlying assets being commodities, Forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and others. Libertex also offers investments in real stocks.

Over the years, Libertex has received more than 40 prestigious international awards and recognitions, including "Best CFD Broker Europe" (Global Brands Magazine, 2022) and "Most Trusted Broker in Europe" (Ultimate Fintech Awards, 2021). Libertex is the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur, bringing the exciting worlds of football and trading together.

Since being founded in 1997, the Libertex Group has grown into a diverse group of companies, serving millions of clients from several countries all over the world.

In Europe, the Libertex trading platform is operated by Indication Investments Ltd., a Cyprus Investment Firm regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with CIF License number 164/12.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 85.9% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. Tight spreads apply. Please check our spreads on the platform. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

