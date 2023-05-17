

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) reported net return before tax of 43.2 million pounds for the year to 31 March 2023 on a revenue basis, compared to 16.4 million pounds, last year. Net return per ordinary share on a revenue basis increased to 2.90 pence from 1.16 pence.



Pretax loss was 2.9 billion pounds compared to a loss of 2.5 billion pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 204.59 pence compared to a loss of 178.32 pence.



Income for the period was 49.0 million pounds compared to 23.3 million pounds, prior year.



The Directors are recommending that this year the total dividend be increased by 14.2% to 4.10 pence per share.



