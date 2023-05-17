DJ Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 17-May-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 16-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 220.9038

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2121646

CODE: FINW LN

ISIN: LU0533033071

