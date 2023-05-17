DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.4029
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7520609
CODE: U10C LN
ISIN: LU1407890547
