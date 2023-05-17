DJ Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 118.3223

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39956

CODE: COUK LN

ISIN: LU1407891602

