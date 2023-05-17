DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.0306

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 439009

CODE: GOVD LN

ISIN: LU2099288503

