Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMDY | ISIN: GB00BYVX2X20 | Ticker-Symbol: 2EC
Frankfurt
17.05.23
08:01 Uhr
4,140 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEAM17 GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEAM17 GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.05.2023 | 10:06
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AirConsole and Team17 Join Forces to Deliver Unforgettable In-Car Gaming Experience

ZÜRICH, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AirConsole and Team17 have joined forces to offer an innovative way of playing iconic Team17 games to millions of gamers in over 180 countries. Soon, users will be able to enjoy their favorite titles like never before, using car screens as video game consoles and their smartphones to control their characters.

AirConsole logo (PRNewsfoto/AirConsole)

Already known for providing seamless multiplayer gaming experiences on PC, Mac, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV, AirConsole recently showcased at GDC how they are shaping the in-car gaming landscape with BMW. For Team17 Digital fans and gaming newcomers alike, this will mean the ability to play fun family favorites on their BMW within seconds. Since they will be pre-installed on all vehicles featuring AirConsole, there is no need to browse indefinitely through an overcrowded app store within the entertainment system.

"Our core value is to make gaming more accessible to everyone, everywhere - especially inside cars. Because of this, it only makes sense that we partner with those who hold the same expectation for the future of the industry. To know that Team17 is on board with what we are doing and will accompany us through this journey is very exciting," said Antti Makkonen, AirConsole's Head of Games. "We can't wait to share our future plans with everyone - this is only the first step of a very long and fruitful partnership."

Michael Pattison, CEO at Team17, added: "It's exciting to be part of an innovative platform like AirConsole. We're really pleased to be able to partner with them and introduce our games to AirConsole BMW vehicles, enabling even more friends and families to enjoy playing them while away from home."

As both companies continue to innovate and explore new possibilities, players can expect exciting features and games to come soon.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017766/AirConsole_logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078339/Team17_Logo.jpg

Team17 Logo (PRNewsfoto/AirConsole)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airconsole-and-team17-join-forces-to-deliver-unforgettable-in-car-gaming-experience-301826178.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.