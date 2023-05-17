DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 16-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.9119

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 194330

CODE: PRIT LN

ISIN: LU1931975319

