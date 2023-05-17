Enento Group Oyj: Sari Ek-Petroff appointed Enento Group's Director of HR

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 MAY 2023 AT 1.30 P.M. EEST

Sari Ek-Petroff appointed Enento Group's Director of HR

Enento Group Plc's Board of Directors has today appointed Sari Ek-Petroff as the Director of HR and member of the Executive Management Team. Ek-Petroff has acted as the interim Director of HR as of 1 April 2023 and she will officially start in the permanent role on 1 June 2023. She will continue to report to CEO Jeanette Jäger.

Ek-Petroff has worked in the Group since May 2022, when she started as the manager for Group learning and development and HR function in Finland.

