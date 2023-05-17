Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023

WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Frankfurt
17.05.23
08:02 Uhr
19,060 Euro
+0,100
+0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.05.2023
17.05.2023 | 12:34
85 Leser
Enento Group Oyj: Sari Ek-Petroff appointed Enento Group's Director of HR

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 MAY 2023 AT 1.30 P.M. EEST

Sari Ek-Petroff appointed Enento Group's Director of HR

Enento Group Plc's Board of Directors has today appointed Sari Ek-Petroff as the Director of HR and member of the Executive Management Team. Ek-Petroff has acted as the interim Director of HR as of 1 April 2023 and she will officially start in the permanent role on 1 June 2023. She will continue to report to CEO Jeanette Jäger.

Ek-Petroff has worked in the Group since May 2022, when she started as the manager for Group learning and development and HR function in Finland.

ENENTO GROUP PLC
Board of Directors

For further information:
Jeanette Jäger
CEO
Tel. +46 72 141 00 00

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 421 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


