

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance and risk consulting company, announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Artex Risk Solutions, Inc. has acquired Ireland-based Allied Risk Management.



The financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.



Allied Risk provides insurance and reinsurance services along with actuarial services.



'Allied Risk is a highly respected company that will enhance Artex's insurance management and actuarial capabilities,' said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., President and CEO of Artex.



On Tuesday, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $217.01, down 0.38% or $0.82 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken