NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 16 May 2023 were: 126.23p Capital only 127.48p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 14th February 2023, the Company now has 135,586,194 Ordinary Shares in issue. 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 16 May 2023 were: 562.62p Capital only 567.34p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share buyback of 8,000 ordinary shares on 31st October 2022, the Company now has 101,000,161 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 16,928,777 shares which are held in Treasury). 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 16 May 2023 were: 614.94p Capital only (undiluted) 622.52p Including current year income (undiluted) XD Notes: 1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 2. Following the Share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 9th May 2023, the Company has 191,183,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,828,806 shares which are held in Treasury. 3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 16 May 2023 were: 622.38p Capital only 630.33p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 16th May 2023, the Company has 100,577,948 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,631,916 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 16 May 2023 were: 195.68p Capital only 196.16p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 16th April 2021, the Company has 80,229,044 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,132,261 shares which are held in Treasury. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 16 May 2023 were: 536.89c per share (US cents) - Capital only 543.12c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD 429.67p per share (pence sterling) Capital only 434.66p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May 2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662 shares which are held in Treasury. 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 16 May 2023 were: 209.49p Capital only (undiluted) 213.16p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Following the buyback cancellation of 1,000 ordinary shares on 10th May 2023, the Company has 20,948,796 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 549300MS535KC2WH4082 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 16 May 2023 were: 1,446.77p Capital only and including debt at par value 1,495.05p Capital only and including debt at fair value 1,485.67p Including current year income and debt at par value 1,533.94p Including current year income and debt at fair value Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 15,000 Ordinary shares on 4th April 2023, the Company has 48,609,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,383,731 shares held in Treasury. 3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 16 May 2023 were: 182.64c Capital only USD (cents) 146.17p Capital only Sterling (pence) 187.12c Including current year income USD (cents) 149.76p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.