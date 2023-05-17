PredictMedix Inc.: Predictmedix Unveils Revolutionary Fitness Scan Vertical for Athletes, Teams, and Sports Federations

ONTARIO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Predictmedix Inc. ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), is proud to announce the launch of its ground-breaking fitness scan vertical tailored specifically for athletes, teams, and sports federations. Leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology, Predictmedix's fitness scan vertical delivers a comprehensive analysis of an athlete's fitness level, empowering them to optimize their training and elevate their performance.

The innovative fitness scan vertical by Predictmedix harnesses advanced machine learning algorithms to provide athletes with precise and personalized insights into their physical capabilities. By evaluating key performance factors such as strength, endurance, flexibility, and cardiovascular health, the platform offers athletes a holistic understanding of their fitness profile. This invaluable information enables athletes to identify areas for improvement and craft customized training programs tailored to their unique needs and aspirations.

Market research indicates a significant growth opportunity for Predictmedix's new fitness scan vertical. The Global Health and Fitness Club Market is projected to reach USD 169,696.72 Million by 2030, exhibiting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67% from 2023 to 2030.1 With its expertise in AI-driven health technologies and in response to market demand, Predictmedix is poised to revolutionize fitness assessment and optimization.

"We are delighted to introduce our cutting-edge fitness scan vertical, aimed at empowering athletes and sports teams to unleash their full potential," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix. "By providing a comprehensive analysis of an athlete's fitness level, we equip them with the tools to unlock their strengths, address areas for growth, and achieve their performance goals. Our vision is to bring seamless AI tools to the sports industry to maximize performance and ROI."

Beyond individual athletes, Predictmedix's fitness scan vertical caters to sports teams and federations, offering a powerful tool for talent identification, injury prevention, and performance optimization. By analyzing data from multiple athletes, the platform uncovers trends and patterns that assist coaches and trainers in making informed decisions about training methodologies and developmental strategies.

Dr. Kushwah further highlighted, "Through our meaningful discussions with notable figures and key players in the sports industry, we have observed a remarkable level of interest in our fitness scan vertical. The industry recognizes the value and potential our solution holds. By leveraging AI and machine learning, we provide athletes and sports organizations with highly accurate and actionable insights. This empowers them to enhance their capabilities, improve performance, and strive for greater success."

Predictmedix continues to spearhead innovation in the healthcare industry with its revolutionary AI-powered solutions. The launch of the fitness scan vertical exemplifies the company's unwavering commitment to advancing athletic performance through cutting-edge technology.

1 https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/health-and-fitness-club-market/

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Public Relations Contact

For further media information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

(905) 660 9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Dr. Rahul Kushwah

(647) 889 6916

