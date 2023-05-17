Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AUD3 | ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CV
Tradegate
16.05.23
15:40 Uhr
2,540 Euro
+0,020
+0,79 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5002,56014:56
2,5202,54014:54
Dow Jones News
17.05.2023 | 14:01
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Convatec Group PLC: TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings

DJ Convatec Group PLC: TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings 17-May-2023 / 12:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BD3VFW73

Issuer Name

CONVATEC GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-May-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-May-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed Below 5%        Below 5%            Below 5%   Below 5% 
or reached 
Position of previous      4.300000        0.700000            5.000000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BD3VFW73                   Below 5%                    Below 5% 
Sub Total 8.A       Below 5%                     Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Securities Lending                Below 5%                         Below 5% 
American Depository               Below 5%                         Below 5% 
Receipt 
Sub Total 8.B1                  Below 5%                          Below 5%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
CFD                             Cash          Below 5%      Below 5% 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   Below 5%      Below 5%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate             % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                              threshold              threshold 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  Trident Merger, LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment 
1)      Management, LLC 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
2)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
2)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
2)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment 
2)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
3)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
3)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Australia 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco Pty. Ltd. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment 
3)      Management 
       (Australia) Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Institutional Trust 
4)      Company, National 
       Association 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Fund 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
7)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
7)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  (Singapore) Holdco 
7)      Pte. Ltd. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock HK Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management North 
7)      Asia Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
8)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
8)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
8)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  (Netherlands) B.V. 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management 
8)      Deutschland AG 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
9)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
9)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings LP 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings ULC 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management Canada 
9)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Capital 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings, Inc. 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
11)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
11)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
11)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors 
Inc. (Chain  (UK) Limited 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
12)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
12)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  (Singapore) Holdco 
12)      Pte. Ltd. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  (Singapore) Limited 
12) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  Trident Merger, LLC 
13) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment 
13)      Management, LLC 
BlackRock,  Amethyst 
Inc. (Chain  Intermediate, LLC 
13) 
BlackRock,  Aperio Holdings, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
13) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  Aperio Group, LLC 
13)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

16th May 2023

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CTEC 
LEI Code:   213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
Sequence No.: 244466 
EQS News ID:  1635639 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1635639&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2023 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.