Bausch Health Companies Inc: Bausch Health Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the results of its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting").

The 10 directors nominated at the Company's Annual Meeting held on May 16, 2023, were elected by a vote of the Company's shareholders. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Thomas J. Appio 190,930,071 2,850,553 69,221,265 Brett M. Icahn 169,686,359 24,094,265 69,221,265 Sarah B. Kavanagh 189,301,790 4,478,834 69,221,265 Steven D. Miller 181,093,705 12,686,919 69,221,265 Dr. Richard C. Mulligan 174,330,012 19,450,612 69,221,265 John A. Paulson 182,711,655 11,068,969 69,221,265 Robert N. Power 183,421,864 10,358,760 69,221,265 Russel C. Robertson 189,249,474 4,531,150 69,221,265 Thomas W. Ross, Sr. 190,210,369 3,570,255 69,221,265 Amy B. Wechsler, M.D. 190,174,239 3,606,385 69,221,265

Shareholders also approved the non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers and an annual frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers approved an amendment to the Company's 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to increase the number of common shares authorized for issuance thereunder, and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders.

For the purposes of Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) approval with respect to the Plan, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognized exchange, such as the NYSE.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR profile and on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

