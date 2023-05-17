The two brands are on track to double production by year-end and bring their premium CPG products nationwide

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - PIANO PIANO the Restaurant Group (PIANO PIANO), a renowned Italian restaurant with five restaurant locations across the GTA and producer of premium frozen pizza available across Ontario, has announced the acquisition of the assets of General Assembly Frozen Pizza. The now combined business becomes the largest producer of premium frozen pizza in Canada.





PIANO PIANO Colborne Street, Chef Victor Barry, PIANO PIANO & General Assembly Frozen Pizzas

Owner and Co-Creator of PIANO PIANO Chef Victor Barry shares, "We have never been more excited about the growth and expansion of the PIANO PIANO brand and the endless possibilities we will continue to create both in the restaurant and in the comfort of your home. When we started our frozen pizza journey, our goals were simple," recalls Barry, "to meet the incredible demand for our pizzas at home, and to grow an elevated pizza business. Three years later, the demand for frozen pizzas and premium CPG lines hasn't slowed down, so we haven't either!"

"By acquiring General Assembly Frozen Pizza, we're not only the largest producer of premium frozen pizza in Canada," said Barry, "but together, we have more than 30 years of combined pizza industry expertise and production resources between us. We will continue to provide distinctly different but complementary, high-quality, delicious frozen pizzas to Canadians from coast to coast and beyond."





What's in the Freezer?

The production facility, located at 6880 Pacific Circle, is a CFIA certified, FDA licensed, and GMP audited facility that has been in operation for 25 years. It has blast freezing capabilities, allowing for better, more consistent quality production, and safer, longer food storage. The larger facility will allow PIANO PIANO's pizza dough to naturally ferment for a full 72 hours, bringing the frozen pizza quality even closer to the restaurant quality that PIANO PIANO guests already know and love. Following the acquisition, capital plans are in place to increase production from 75K pizzas per month to over 200K by the end of 2023. The increased production will support both brands as they continue to scale up across the country.

Created in 2020, PIANO PIANO frozen pizza has since carved out their niche in the freezer aisle, specializing in creating 12" hand-stretched pizzas made from naturally-leavened sourdough, creating thick, chewy, blistered crusts, and topped with fresh, premium ingredients, sourced from local purveyors. "PIANO PIANO frozen pizza is for the pizza aficionado who appreciates - and wants nothing less than - a truly elevated experience," explains Barry. Since its inception only 3 years ago, PIANO PIANO Frozen Pizza is available in Ontario across 350 retail locations including select Loblaw's locations, Summerhill Market, Foodland, Bruno's Fine Foods and many other premium grocers.

General Assembly has been making frozen pizza since 2020, known for its 10" Neapolitan-style pizza, made with high-quality, all-natural ingredients including naturally fermented sourdough, fior di latte mozzarella, and locally-sourced meats and vegetables. Their unique sourdough crust features restaurant-like 'leoparding' that catches the consumer's eyes on retail shelves across Canada. "I've always been interested in GA's pizza business," says Barry. "Their specialty is fun and simplicity, without sacrificing quality - perfectly suited for the everyday pizza lover and everyday occasions." Currently, General Assembly Frozen Pizza is available across Canada in over 950 retail locations including Loblaws, Sobeys and Whole Foods.

The newly-combined business will have two complementary frozen pizza brands to sell across its ever-growing distribution footprint and is hitting the ground running, thanks to PIANO PIANO and Chef Victor Barry's reputation as a leader in the restaurant industry, and General Assembly's tested-and-true national logistics infrastructure and acumen.

"As we continue growing the frozen pizza & CPG business, we see a tremendous growth trajectory with PIANO PIANO the Restaurant, with 4 new restaurant locations open by 2025. There is so much coming down the pipeline for CPG too: 4" kids frozen pizza with edge-to-edge toppings, pasta sauces, fresh frozen pastas and delicious desserts, all available to enjoy at home across North America," says Barry.





Chef Victor Barry with daughters Charlotte & Sofie

About PIANO PIANO Restaurants and At Home

PIANO PIANO is passionate about providing guests with an elevated delicious dining experience both in the restaurant and in their home at exceptional value. The restaurants feature highly designed spaces that are bold and adventurous, and the quality service is professional, friendly and fun. PIANO PIANO at Home is now the largest producer of premium frozen pizza in Canada, with more products in development and a portfolio that is constantly evolving and growing.

For more information about PIANO PIANO Restaurants and At Home, please visit pianopianotherestaurant.com and @pianopianotherestaurant on Instagram; For more information about General Assembly Frozen Pizza, please follow @betterfrozenpizza on Instagram and Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact Buffy Steringa, Direct of Communications

buffy@pianopianotherestaurant.com

For investor inquiries, please contact Victor Barry, Founder and CEO

victor@pianopianotherestaurant.com





"Pizza is Life" - Victor Barry

