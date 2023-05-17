Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Mr. Paul Matysek has joined Millennial Potash Corp. as a Senior Strategic Advisor. Mr. Matysek has over 40 years of experience in mining and project development and his role will include involvement in all aspects of the Banio Potash Project including technical, financial, and marketing activities.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented, "Millennial is pleased to have Paul join our efforts at the Banio Potash Project in Gabon. Paul has extensive experience in all aspects of the potash space from exploration through development and financing as witnessed by the rapid progress of Potash One and its Legacy Project, now the Bethune Mine for the K+S Group, producing over 2 million tonnes of potash per year. I had the pleasure of working with him on two successful projects: Energy Metals Corp and Potash One Inc. Paul has a long history of generating tremendous shareholder value for numerous companies, and I am certain with Paul's help we will be able to turn Millennial Potash into another success story."

Mr. Matysek commented, "The Banio Potash Project provides shareholders with a very attractive opportunity to participate in the exploration and development of a potential potash producer in a proven West African potash-bearing basin. Banio has all the ingredients for near term success. An impressive list that includes proximity to the world's largest potash importing nations, a stable, mining friendly jurisdiction, re-interpreted seismic geophysics that points to a significantly thicker and higher incidence of potash bearing cycles, a resource amenable to low-cost solution mining, and a management team known for taking assets like these and turning them into real shareholder value. I look forward to working with Farhad and his team."

Mr. Matysek is a geologist/geochemist with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2004 as either CEO or Executive Chairman, Mr. Matysek has sold 6 publicly listed exploration and development companies, in aggregate worth over $2 billion. Mr. Matysek has extensive experience in the potash sector where, as CEO of Potash One, he led the development of its flagship Legacy Potash Project in Saskatchewan. Potash One was acquired by K+S Ag for $434 million in 2011 and this solution mining operation, similar to that envisioned for Banio, now named the Bethune Mine, produces approx. 2M tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MOP) annually.

Most recently Mr. Matysek has been active in the lithium space as Executive Chairman of Lithium X Energy Corp., which was sold to Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited for $265 million. In addition, Mr. Matysek was previously CEO of Lithium One, which merged with Galaxy Resources of Australia to create a multi-billion-dollar integrated lithium company. Other significant ventures led by Mr. Matysek include the 2021 sale of Gold X Mining to Gran Columbia Gold Corp for $315 million, and the sale of Goldrock Mines Corp.to Fortuna Silver Mines in 2016. Mr. Matysek was also the co-founder and CEO of Energy Metals Corp., a uranium company that grew from a market capitalization of $10 million in 2004 to approximately $1.8 billion when sold in 2007. Mr. Matysek has an M.Sc., Geology, from the University of British Columbia.

GRANT OF A TOTAL OF 400,000 INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS

The Company has granted 400,000 incentive stock options exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.42 per share.

