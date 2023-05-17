WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2023.

"Dynatrace delivered a great finish to the year with strong fourth quarter results that exceeded expectations across the board, demonstrating the durability of our business model," said Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. "Observability is quickly moving from optional to mandatory as customers look to tame the explosion of data and increased complexity that's driven by their cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives. As we begin fiscal 2024, we remain focused on driving innovation to meet customers' evolving needs, managing the business prudently, and investing thoughtfully in strategic priorities to capture the substantial opportunities we see ahead."

All growth rates are compared to the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total ARR of $1,247 million, Adjusted ARR growth of 29% year-over-year

Total Revenue of $314 million, up 27% on a constant currency basis

Subscription Revenue of $293 million, up 28% on a constant currency basis

GAAP Operating Income of $19 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $78 million

GAAP EPS of $0.27 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.31, on a dilutive basis

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total Revenue of $1,159 million, up 29% on a constant currency basis

Subscription Revenue of $1,083 million, up 29% on a constant currency basis

GAAP Operating Income of $93 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $292 million

GAAP EPS of $0.37 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.97, on a dilutive basis

GAAP Operating Cash Flow of $355 million and Free Cash Flow of $333 million

Business Highlights:

Platform Expansion: Innovations from the last quarter include an expanded GrailTM data lakehouse and a new user experience for Dynatrace products, both designed to enable exploratory analytics and deliver precise answers and intelligent automation from petabytes of unified observability and security data. In addition, the new Dynatrace AutomationEngine and AppEngine allow customers to automate nearly unlimited BizDevSecOps workflows and easily build custom, compliant, and data-driven apps and integrations.

Analyst Recognition: The 2023 GigaOm Radar for Cloud Observability Solutions recently named Dynatrace a "Leader" and positioned the company as the closest of all vendors to the center of the radar. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) recognized Dynatrace as one of the top ten leading security visionaries exhibiting at the 2023 RSA Conference.

Expanded Partnerships: In fiscal 2023, business transacted through hyperscaler partners, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, led to several seven-figure deals in the fourth quarter. New business transacted through our largest hyperscaler partner grew by more than 80% compared to last year. In addition, we commenced the rollout of Dynatrace to DXC PlatformX customers, with many expected to migrate within the next 12 months. In Q4, we also saw continued expansion of our customer relationship with a major global system integrator (GSI). In addition to using the Dynatrace platform to power its observability practice, this GSI also uses Dynatrace for its internal observability and digital transformation initiatives.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Key Operating Metric: Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) $ 1,246,681 $ 995,121 Year-over-Year Increase 25 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency 28 % Adjusted ARR Growth 29 % Revenue: Total revenue $ 314,475 $ 252,585 Year-over-Year Increase 25 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*) 27 % Subscription revenue $ 293,314 $ 234,976 Year-over-Year Increase 25 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*) 28 % GAAP Financial Measures: GAAP operating income $ 19,431 $ 17,629 GAAP operating margin 6 % 7 % GAAP net income $ 80,293 $ 929 GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.00 GAAP shares outstanding - diluted 293,917 290,339 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120,427 $ 88,305 Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP operating income (*) $ 77,935 $ 57,656 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 25 % 23 % Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 92,459 $ 48,287 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted (*) $ 0.31 $ 0.17 Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted (*) 293,917 290,339 Free Cash Flow (*) $ 114,512 $ 82,378

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Total revenue $ 1,158,530 $ 929,445 Year-over-Year Increase 25 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*) 29 % Subscription revenue $ 1,083,330 $ 870,439 Year-over-Year Increase 24 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*) 29 % GAAP Financial Measures: GAAP operating income $ 92,811 $ 81,307 GAAP operating margin 8 % 9 % GAAP net income $ 107,959 $ 52,451 GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.18 GAAP shares outstanding - diluted 291,617 290,903 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 354,885 $ 250,917 Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP operating income (*) $ 291,791 $ 233,766 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 25 % 25 % Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 282,224 $ 197,502 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted (*) $ 0.97 $ 0.68 Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted (*) 291,617 290,903 Free Cash Flow (*) 333,345 233,222

* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.dynatrace.com.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of May 17, 2023, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2024 in the table below. This guidance is based on foreign exchange rates as of April 28, 2023. The total foreign exchange tailwind for fiscal 2024 is expected to be approximately $10 million on ARR and $13 million on revenue. Growth rates for ARR, Total revenue, and Subscription revenue are presented in constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying growth of the business.

All growth rates are compared to the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2023 unless otherwise noted.

(In millions, except per share data) First Quarter

Fiscal 2024 Full Year

Fiscal 2024 ARR - $1,475 - $1,490 As reported - 18% - 20% Constant currency - 18% - 19% Total revenue $325 - $328 $1,388 - $1,406 As reported 22% - 23% 20% - 21% Constant currency 22% - 23% 19% - 20% Subscription revenue $306 - $309 $1,311 - $1,327 As reported 23% - 24% 21% - 22% Constant currency 23% - 24% 20% - 21% Non-GAAP operating income $76.5 - $78.5 $348 - $358 Non-GAAP operating margin 23.5% - 24% 25% - 25.5% Non-GAAP net income $64 - $66 $295 - $307 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.22 $0.98 - $1.02 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 296 - 297 300 - 301 Free cash flow - $303 - $312 Free cash flow margin - 22%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Dynatrace presents constant currency amounts for Revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Dynatrace provides this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.

Adjusted ARR is defined as ARR excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations that occurred over the trailing twelve month period. This calculation also excludes the headwind associated with the Dynatrace® perpetual license ARR that rolled off in the trailing twelve month period.

Adjusted ARR Growth is defined as year-over-year growth in Adjusted ARR divided by ARR as reported.

Constant Currency amounts for ARR, Total Revenue and Subscription Revenue are presented to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

Dollar-Based Gross Retention Rate is defined as the ARR from all customers as of one year prior, less contraction and customer churn, divided by the total ARR from one year prior. This metric reflects the percentage of ARR from all customers as of the year prior that has been retained.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is defined as the Dynatrace® ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace® accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace® ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. Our dollar-based net retention rate reflects customer renewals, expansion, contraction and churn, and excludes the benefit of Dynatrace® ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace® platform. Effective the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, we began to exclude the headwind associated with the Dynatrace perpetual license ARR given diminishing impact of perpetual license ARR. We believe that eliminating the perpetual license headwind results in a dollar-based net retention rate metric that better reflects Dynatrace's ability to expand existing customer relationships. Dollar-based net retention rate is presented on a constant currency basis.

Dynatrace Customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace® ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures (reflected as "purchase of property and equipment" in our financial statements).

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace exists to make the world's software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world's largest organizations trust Dynatrace® to accelerate digital transformation.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Mr. McConnell's remarks and statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2024. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our ability to maintain our revenue growth rates in future periods; market adoption of our product offerings; continued demand for, and spending on, our solutions; our ability to innovate and develop solutions that meet customer needs; the ability of our platform and solutions to effective interoperate with customers' IT infrastructures; our ability to acquire new customers and retain and expand our relationships with existing customers; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to compete; our ability to maintain successful relationships with partners; security breaches, other security incidents and any real or perceived errors, failures, defects or vulnerabilities in our solutions; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the effect on our business of the macroeconomic environment, associated global economic conditions and geopolitical disruption; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-Q filed on February 1, 2023 and our other SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which we plan to file later this month. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DYNATRACE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription $ 293,314 $ 234,976 $ 1,083,330 $ 870,439 Service 21,161 17,609 75,200 59,006 Total revenue 314,475 252,585 1,158,530 929,445 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 39,052 31,245 144,445 111,646 Cost of service 16,618 12,796 62,882 45,717 Amortization of acquired technology 3,895 3,875 15,564 15,513 Total cost of revenue 59,565 47,916 222,891 172,876 Gross profit 254,910 204,669 935,639 756,569 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 61,502 42,833 218,349 156,342 Sales and marketing (1) 124,702 101,300 448,015 362,116 General and administrative (1) 42,546 35,368 150,031 126,622 Amortization of other intangibles 6,573 7,539 26,292 30,157 Restructuring and other 156 - 141 25 Total operating expenses 235,479 187,040 842,828 675,262 Income from operations 19,431 17,629 92,811 81,307 Interest income (expense), net 4,066 (2,234 ) (3,409 ) (10,192 ) Other income, net 2,412 1,889 565 544 Income before income taxes 25,909 17,284 89,967 71,659 Income tax benefit (expense) 54,384 (16,355 ) 17,992 (19,208 ) Net income $ 80,293 $ 929 $ 107,959 $ 52,451 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.00 $ 0.38 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.00 $ 0.37 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 289,751 285,349 287,700 284,161 Diluted 293,917 290,339 291,617 290,903

(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we began allocating depreciation expense to operating expenses based upon location and headcount, whereas previously it was included primarily in general and administrative expense. This has been retrospectively applied to the twelve months ended March 31, 2023.

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cost of revenue $ 4,973 $ 3,321 $ 18,383 $ 12,863 Research and development 12,067 5,985 41,406 21,316 Sales and marketing 13,748 9,470 51,147 35,957 General and administrative 11,233 8,810 35,938 29,400 Total share-based compensation expense $ 42,021 $ 27,586 $ 146,874 $ 99,536

DYNATRACE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 555,348 $ 462,967 Accounts receivable, net 442,518 350,666 Deferred commissions, current 83,029 62,601 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,289 72,188 Total current assets 1,118,184 948,422 Property and equipment, net 53,576 45,271 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 68,074 58,849 Goodwill 1,281,812 1,281,876 Other intangible assets, net 63,599 105,736 Deferred tax assets, net 79,822 28,106 Deferred commissions, non-current 86,232 63,435 Other assets 14,048 9,615 Total assets $ 2,765,347 $ 2,541,310 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,953 $ 22,715 Accrued expenses, current 188,380 141,556 Deferred revenue, current 811,058 688,554 Operating lease liabilities, current 15,652 12,774 Total current liabilities 1,037,043 865,599 Deferred revenue, non-current 34,423 25,783 Accrued expenses, non-current 29,212 19,409 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 59,520 52,070 Deferred tax liabilities 280 85 Long-term debt, net - 273,918 Total liabilities 1,160,478 1,236,864 Shareholders' equity: Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 290,411,108 and 286,053,276 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 290 286 Additional paid-in capital 1,989,797 1,792,197 Accumulated deficit (353,389 ) (461,348 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,829 ) (26,689 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,604,869 1,304,446 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,765,347 $ 2,541,310

DYNATRACE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 107,959 $ 52,451 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation 12,541 10,638 Amortization 42,070 46,238 Share-based compensation 146,874 99,536 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,925 - Deferred income taxes (53,534 ) (12,401 ) Other 988 1,486 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (94,910 ) (108,848 ) Deferred commissions (45,191 ) (29,533 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,753 (8,108 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 58,680 35,946 Operating leases, net 1,186 1,353 Deferred revenue 145,544 162,159 Net cash provided by operating activities 354,885 250,917 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (21,540 ) (17,695 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (13,195 ) Net cash used in investing activities (21,540 ) (30,890 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of term loans (281,125 ) (120,000 ) Debt issuance costs (1,949 ) - Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 17,806 13,913 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 32,939 25,489 Equity repurchases (15 ) (66 ) Net cash used in financing activities (232,344 ) (80,664 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (8,620 ) (1,358 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 92,381 138,005 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 462,967 324,962 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 555,348 $ 462,967

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 59,565 $ (4,973 ) $ (272 ) $ (3,895 ) $ - $ 50,425 Gross profit 254,910 4,973 272 3,895 - 264,050 Gross margin 81 % 84 % Research and development 61,502 (12,067 ) (445 ) - - 48,990 Sales and marketing 124,702 (13,748 ) (1,143 ) - (1,332 ) 108,479 General and administrative 42,546 (11,233 ) (841 ) - (1,826 ) 28,646 Amortization of other intangibles 6,573 - - (6,573 ) - - Restructuring and other 156 - - - (156 ) - Operating income $ 19,431 $ 42,021 $ 2,701 $ 10,468 $ 3,314 $ 77,935 Operating margin 6 % 25 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 47,916 $ (3,321 ) $ (143 ) $ (3,875 ) $ - $ 40,577 Gross profit 204,669 3,321 143 3,875 - 212,008 Gross margin 81 % 84 % Research and development 42,833 (5,985 ) (259 ) - - 36,589 Sales and marketing 101,300 (9,470 ) (424 ) - - 91,406 General and administrative 35,368 (8,810 ) (123 ) - (78 ) 26,357 Amortization of other intangibles 7,539 - - (7,539 ) - - Restructuring and other - - - - - - Operating income $ 17,629 $ 27,586 $ 949 $ 11,414 $ 78 $ 57,656 Operating margin 7 % 23 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 80,293 $ 929 Income tax (benefit) expense (54,384 ) 16,355 Non-GAAP effective cash tax 10,084 (7,543 ) Interest (income) expense, net (4,066 ) 2,234 Cash received from (paid for) interest, net 4,440 (1,826 ) Share-based compensation 42,021 27,586 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 2,701 949 Amortization of other intangibles 6,573 7,539 Amortization of acquired technology 3,895 3,875 Transaction, restructuring, and other 3,314 78 Gain on currency translation (2,412 ) (1,889 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 92,459 $ 48,287 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 289,751 285,349 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 293,917 290,339 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 289,751 285,349 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 293,917 290,339 Net income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.28 $ 0.00 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.00 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.32 $ 0.17 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.17

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Free Cash Flow ("FCF"): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120,427 $ 88,305 Purchase of property and equipment (5,915 ) (5,927 ) FCF $ 114,512 $ 82,378

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Year Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 222,891 $ (18,383 ) $ (798 ) $ (15,564 ) $ (380 ) $ 187,766 Gross profit 935,639 18,383 798 15,564 380 970,764 Gross margin 81 % 84 % Research and development (1) 218,349 (41,406 ) (1,704 ) - - 175,239 Sales and marketing (1) 448,015 (51,147 ) (2,338 ) - (1,332 ) 393,198 General and administrative (1) 150,031 (35,938 ) (1,351 ) - (2,206 ) 110,536 Amortization of other intangibles 26,292 - - (26,292 ) - - Restructuring and other 141 - - - (141 ) - Operating income $ 92,811 $ 146,874 $ 6,191 $ 41,856 $ 4,059 $ 291,791 Operating margin 8 % 25 %

(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we began allocating depreciation expense to operating expenses based upon location and headcount, whereas previously it was included primarily in general and administrative expense. This has been retrospectively applied to the year ended March 31, 2023.

Year Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 172,876 $ (12,863 ) $ (1,059 ) $ (15,513 ) $ - $ 143,441 Gross profit 756,569 12,863 1,059 15,513 - 786,004 Gross margin 81 % 85 % Research and development 156,342 (21,316 ) (1,879 ) - - 133,147 Sales and marketing 362,116 (35,957 ) (2,305 ) - - 323,854 General and administrative 126,622 (29,400 ) (701 ) - (1,284 ) 95,237 Amortization of other intangibles 30,157 - - (30,157 ) - - Restructuring and other 25 - - - (25 ) - Operating income $ 81,307 $ 99,536 $ 5,944 $ 45,670 $ 1,309 $ 233,766 Operating margin 9 % 25 %

DYNATRACE, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 107,959 $ 52,451 Income tax (benefit) expense (17,992 ) 19,208 Non-GAAP effective cash tax (13,370 ) (27,889 ) Interest expense, net 3,409 10,192 Cash received from (paid for) interest, net 3,803 (8,375 ) Share-based compensation 146,874 99,536 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 6,191 5,944 Amortization of other intangibles 26,292 30,157 Amortization of acquired technology 15,564 15,513 Transaction, restructuring, and other 4,059 1,309 Gain on currency translation (565 ) (544 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 282,224 $ 197,502 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 287,700 284,161 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 291,617 290,903 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 287,700 284,161 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 291,617 290,903 Net income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.38 $ 0.18 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.18 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.98 $ 0.70 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.68

Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Free Cash Flow ("FCF"): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 354,885 $ 250,917 Purchase of property and equipment (21,540 ) (17,695 ) FCF 333,345 233,222

