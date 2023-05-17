Features include the Entra EXS1610 All-PON Shelf, the Entra ERM324 Remote PHY Device, Open CDN, and Dynamic Content video solutions

Chris Busch, Principal Architect, will speak on "Fiber Access and Measuring QoE Taking a Slice of the Access Network" on May 24

Visit Vecima at ANGA COM 2023, May 23-25 in Cologne, Koelnmesse Hall 8, Stand D40

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) will showcase industry leadership at ANGA COM 2023, with technology demonstrations and panel presentations highlighting 10G PON fiber access solutions, Remote PHY (R-PHY) and Remote MACPHY (R-MACPHY) solutions, and next-generation video solutions, including Open CDN and Dynamic Content.

Technologies to be on display

Named by Dell'Oro Group as the global market share leader for Remote Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Vecima expands its fiber access portfolio with a flexible, compact, and powerful shelf-based platform that supports all predominantly deployed Passive Optical Network (PON) variants. The Entra EXS1610 All-PON Shelf allows customers to selectively deploy Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and fiber to the home in any market or hub deployment, allowing maximum flexibility to deploy Cable Access and Fiber Access solutions based on specific subscriber need.

The Entra EN2112 R-PHY Access Node is a high-density, compact, two-port node that's interoperable with third-party converged cable access platform (CCAP) cores and vCMTS (virtual cable modem termination systems), creating an open, flexible DAA ecosystem. Supporting architectures that push fiber deeper into the network, the EN2112 allows operators to optimize existing hybrid fiber-coax (HFC) network capacity and deliver increased bandwidth to subscribers. Vecima recently announced that Kbro, Taiwan's largest cable operator, selected the EN2112 R-PHY Node as part of its DAA solution to enable high-speed DOCSIS 3.1 services for its subscribers.

The Entra ERM3 Remote PHY Device (RPD) is designed to easily upgrade existing HFC nodes to DAA, reduce installation time, and lower operating costs for service providers while dramatically increasing broadband capacity. The ERM3 RPD boasts a unique form factor and features, highlighting Vecima's open and interoperable approach to hardware and software. Like all RPDs in Vecima's lineup, the ERM3 is interoperable with vCMTS and third-party CCAP cores. Vecima recently announced Charter Communications selected the ERM3 to enable 10G services over HFC networks.

The Entra SC-1D Entra Access Node offers a Remote MACPHY/R-MACPHY Device in a compact, European form factor. Part of Vecima's DAA solution that's deployed in Europe, the SC-1D enables operators to deploy gigabit broadband and new services to residential subscribers and businesses. In addition, moving to DAA delivers sustainability through digitization, enabling substantial energy savings. Dell'Oro Group recently named Vecima as the global revenue share leader in Remote MACPHY devices.

Vecima's MediaScale Streaming solutions, including Open CDN for high-quality, congestion-free streaming that's more cost-effective and efficient, and Dynamic Content with Ad Insertion for highly targeted ads and more value per impression.

MediaScale Open CDN can be provisioned via Open Caching APIs to deliver and cache video content on behalf of the provisioning upstream provider's content delivery network. It helps service providers monetize the terabytes of internet traffic delivered free of charge today and prepare their networks for the petabytes of content yet to come. The subscriber gets an improved viewing experience, without the headache of rebuffering and poor video quality.

Service providers can gain control over content with the MediaScale Dynamic Content solution which supports content rights, blackouts, and advertising. By manipulating content at the edge of the network, operators can deliver more efficient, personalized video content and more opportunities to monetize that content with targeted, higher-value ads.

Vecima speakers at ANGA COM

Vecima's Chris Busch, Principal Architect Office of CTO, will speak on "Fiber Access and Measuring QoE Taking a Slice of the Access Network" on Wednesday, May 24.

Quotes from Vecima executives attending ANGA COM

"Operators in the region need flexibility as they expand their networks and plan for future services, and Vecima's portfolio provides multiple options to get to 10G," said John Ruwe, Vice President of EMEA Sales at Vecima. "Vecima continues to increase our footprint in the European market, and we look forward to showcasing our technology leadership at ANGA COM."

"Vecima is helping operators around the world evolve their networks with 10G-capable fiber and cable access solutions that prime them for future growth," said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. "We're leading the way in delivering limitless broadband connectivity and content-rich video experiences across Europe and around the world."

Visit Vecima Networks at ANGA COM 2023

May 23-25 in Cologne, Germany

Koelnmesse Hall 8, Stand D40

