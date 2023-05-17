New digital accessibility metrics launched by Lumar, a leading website intelligence and SEO platform

New website accessibility reports and health scores in the Lumar platform empower businesses to deliver inclusive digital experiences

NEW YORK, and LONDON, May 17, 2023 -- Lumar, a leader in the website intelligence and technical SEO space, today announced the launch ofnew digital accessibility metrics and accessibility health scores within its website intelligence platform .





The new metrics will help businesses create more inclusive website experiences for users with disabilities by uncovering sitewide accessibility issues.

Powered by Lumar's ultra-fast proprietary website crawler and the leading digital accessibility library, axe®, the new website accessibility reports further expand Lumar's website intelligence offering beyond its origins as a major player in the technical SEO space. The accessibility metrics will add new functionality and use cases to the existing Analyze, Monitor, and Protect apps available in the Lumar platform. Users can now examine technical SEO and website accessibility issues within a single platform. Alongside the new crawl metrics for accessibility, Lumar is also launching website accessibility health scores that will help businesses identify and prioritize issues that are preventing their websites from reaching WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) standards for Level A, AA, and AAA compliance.

Over 2 billion people worldwide live with a disability, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), but the vast majority of websites do not presently meet even basic WCAG accessibility standards set by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). In a new study conducted by Lumar this year, 1 in 4 professionals surveyed cited website accessibility as one of the most overlooked areas in their websites' health and performance. Despite the importance of website accessibility being well acknowledged by study participants, 63% of respondents said they had no internal staff or external consultant responsible for digital accessibility efforts. Closing this gap requires a new solution that can effectively orchestrate website management resources to meet accessibility standards. With Lumar's new accessibility metrics built into its broader website intelligence platform, organizations can now seamlessly get insights into their sites' accessibility compliance in the same centralized resource that already empowers their SEO, marketing, UX, and engineering teams with in-depth website health monitoring, analytics, and QA testing automation.

Built on top of Lumar's ultra-fast crawling technology and capable of scaling up to 25m URLs in a single crawl, the Lumar platform can now facilitate critical transformation in how organizations deliver more inclusive online experiences. With Lumar, digital teams can:

Access a single source of truth for website intelligence: Technical SEO, accessibility, and other crucial website health issues can be viewed on a single platform.

Technical SEO, accessibility, and other crucial website health issues can be viewed on a single platform. Prioritize website issues effectively : Users can aggregate views of website issues using Lumar's flexible reporting options to filter and sort by multiple dimensions, including issue severity and traffic data, while easily drilling down into customizable URL groupings that allow multiple teams to work cross-functionally.

: Users can aggregate views of website issues using Lumar's flexible reporting options to filter and sort by multiple dimensions, including issue severity and traffic data, while easily drilling down into customizable URL groupings that allow multiple teams to work cross-functionally. Save time on manual checks: Lumar's enhanced testing for accessibility issues like color contrast helps remove false positives and the need for manual checks.

Lumar's enhanced testing for accessibility issues like color contrast helps remove false positives and the need for manual checks. Acquire at-scale insights: With fast, flexible website crawling and crawl speeds up to 450 URLs/second (for non-rendered content) and 350 URLs/second (for rendered content) and options to view metrics for multiple domains in one place, Lumar is built for speed and scale.

With fast, flexible website crawling and crawl speeds up to 450 URLs/second (for non-rendered content) and 350 URLs/second (for rendered content) and options to view metrics for multiple domains in one place, Lumar is built for speed and scale. Mitigate business risk: Website teams are better equipped to avoid the financial and reputational risks associated with inaccessible websites with Lumar's automated pre-release testing.

On the launch of Lumar's new digital accessibility metrics, CEO Craig Dunham said:

"At Lumar, we believe everyone deserves inclusive website experiences that make them feel a part of the broader online conversation. Our goal in launching new accessibility metrics within the Lumar platform is to help organizations meet their audiences' needs by equipping digital teams with technology and insights that promote inclusivity and accessibility for all audiences."

The new accessibility metrics build upon the competitive advantages that Lumar has established in the website intelligence space as a category creator with the fastest website crawler on the market, serving enterprise brands across the globe. To learn more about Lumar's new accessibility metrics, book a platform demo here .

About Lumar

Lumar provides a leading website intelligence platform that serves as a cloud-based command center for digital teams seeking to improve their websites' technical health and organic search performance. Founded in 2010, Lumar has grown from a technical SEO solution to a full enterprise-scale website intelligence platform with a global client base, powered by the company's ultra-fast proprietary website crawling technology. With offices in New York, London, and Krakow, Lumar's investors include Five Elms Capital and Beringea. Learn more at: lumar.io

