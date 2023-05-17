International Citizens Insurance Announces Best Travel Insurance Companies for 2023 Summer Travel

Including Top Travelers Insurance for Global Nomads, Seniors, and Top Adventure Sports Insurance

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / International Citizens Insurance, the leading international insurance broker, has announced the best travel insurance plans for 2023 summer travel. With the many flight and cruise cancellations over the past several months, this list could not have come at a better time for travelers looking to protect their travel plans and finances.

Best Travel Insurance Companies

Travel Insurance Paperwork

In today's unpredictable world, travel insurance has become the most essential accessory for any international traveler. Travelers want trip cancellation insurance to protect their trip and travel health insurance plans to protect their health. But with so many companies out there, which ones can you trust?

International Citizens Insurance judged each company and plan on six key criteria: the user-friendliness of their site, the ease of policy purchase, the number of countries plans are offered in, how extensive the benefits are, the ease of making a claim and the quality of the company's customer service. Most trusted insurers include WorldTrips, who made history as one of the first insurers to offer plans for purchase over the Internet; GeoBlue Insurance, which supports seniors with coverage for people up to 84 years old; and Trawick International, which provides coverage for over 500 adventure sports activities.

"This 2023 summer travel season promises a high level of demand and strong potential for continued travel disruptions," said Joe Cronin, President of International Citizens Insurance. "Travelers want travel insurance they can trust to help them if they suffer a cancellation, a delay, lost luggage, a natural disaster, or change plans due to unforeseen circumstances. With this list, they can find the best overall travel insurance companies and the best plan for their needs."

To help customers find the best insurance for their specific needs, International Citizens Insurance has also identified the best insurance for several use cases, including Cancel for Any Reason insurance, international travel medical insurance (including COVID-19 coverage - yes, it is still a concern), and insurance with coverage for adventure sports. They have also identified the best plans for clients with special needs, including seniors, missionaries and volunteers, U.S. citizens abroad, digital nomads, and people with pets.

Travel exploded in 2022, and airlines were not prepared to keep up. Although they are no more fully staffed, the continued growth in traffic will put a strain on travel in 2023. Further, various global issues complicate international travel, including global conflicts, weather changes, and lack of inventory, driving costs higher than ever.

In 2023, a couple of travel insurance companies moved up and down the list. We added a new provider, and one dropped off the list. Find our most recent updates and review the best travel insurance companies at https://www.internationalinsurance.com/travel-insurance/best-companies.php.

Contact Information

Joe Cronin

President

media@internationalinsurance.com

617-500-6738

Andrew Blomberg

Director, Group Sales

andrew@internationalinsurance.com

(339) 221-5190

SOURCE: International Citizens Insurance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755226/International-Citizens-Insurance-Announces-Best-Travel-Insurance-Companies-for-2023-Summer-Travel