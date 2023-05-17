Squire Technologies, Inc. Hires First Chief Revenue Officer to Oversee Global Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / SQUIRE, the only all-in-one barbershop business management platform, announced the hiring of its first Chief Revenue Officer, Jamie Sampson. Sampson is an accomplished leader whose experience running high-performance sales teams will help SQUIRE solidify its status as the leading solution for barbershops and guide the company through a new era of growth.



Sampson brings a wealth of experience accelerating revenue growth and scaling sales teams for companies like Homeward, Mindbody, and Realtor.com, as well as helping to lead a successful exit at Opcity. In his new role, Sampson will oversee SQUIRE's sales team and focus on revenue growth in current markets, ensuring as many barbers have the tools they need to overcome the unique challenges of running a barbershop in economically challenging times. He will also help lead the company's expansion into new territories in the coming quarters.

"SQUIRE is on a mission to help barbershops thrive," Sampson says, "an industry which has been underserved in technology and tools designed to help them better serve customers and drive new business. By cultivating a winning sales culture and building alignment around our values and purpose, we will solidify our standing as the leader in the space and keep SQUIRE as one of the best places to work."

Sampson also connects personally to SQUIRE's mission. His mother owns and operates a small tea shop in the U.K., where he was born and raised, so he is familiar with the pressures that small businesses place on entrepreneurs and their families. He is keenly aware of the positive impact the right solution can have on barbershops' growth and day-to-day operations and is excited to help advance the mission of SQUIRE co-founders Songe LaRon, CEO, and Dave Salvant, President.

"I'm excited for Jamie [Sampson] to join the SQUIRE team," says LaRon. "He has a great track record of rapidly scaling successful sales organizations and his leadership is going to take our talented group to the next level. SQUIRE has the technology to transform the way barbers run their businesses, and with Jamie's help, we're going to fire up the industry in new ways and in new places."

Founded in 2015, SQUIRE created a new software category - barbershop business management - to reinvent the way daily operations are handled and give barbers and shop owners the tools they need for the business side of barbering. Today, SQUIRE delivers the only all-in-one barbershop business management system to over 3,000 barbershops - with 7.6 million clients having booked appointments through the platform. SQUIRE has offices in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., and maintains operations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. SQUIRE is a Y Combinator-backed company and a 43North award recipient. For more information, visit getsquire.com.

