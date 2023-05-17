Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023
PR Newswire
17.05.2023 | 15:18
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2023

PR Newswire

London, May 17

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

17 May 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2023

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

- END-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734

