LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Announces Senior Vice President of Personal Care

NORWALK, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution in North America, announced a new addition to their senior commercial leadership team in Norwalk, CT. Chris Nork will join the team as Senior Vice President, Personal Care, and will be responsible for establishing, implementing, and executing the business and commercial strategy for the Personal Care vertical.





"Chris brings to LBB Specialties a wealth of experience in personal care, color cosmetics, and homecare and industrial cleaning where he has led high performing teams in sales, marketing, operations, laboratory operations, and supplier management," said Hank DeWolf, President and CEO of LBB Specialties LLC.

Most recently, Nork was Managing Director for Personal Care, Color Cosmetics, and HI&I at Azelis Americas Company where he was responsible for leading commercial growth strategies. His prior experience also includes sales leadership and business management roles at Azelis and DeWolf, and sales and operations management roles at Varsal, Victor Holdings LLC and ClaimStar Inc.

"I am excited to contribute to the continuing growth of LBB Specialties, and I look forward to collaborating with the incredibly innovative and experienced leadership team they have built," said Nork.

Nork holds a bachelor's degree in biology and Spanish from LaSalle University and is currently enrolled in the Chief Marketing Officer Program at Columbia University.

"Chris' extensive commercial background in personal care and history of building and leading successful teams make him uniquely qualified to drive the long-term growth objectives of the Personal Care vertical for LBB Specialties," DeWolf said.

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million in revenue and employs over 110 commercial team members. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:

Courtney Flood

media@lbbspecialties.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887398/4039602/LBB_Specialties_LLC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbb-specialties-announces-senior-vice-president-of-personal-care-301826934.html