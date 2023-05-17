Corbion General Shareholders Meeting approves Board reappointments and dividend

The Corbion General Shareholders Meeting held on 17 May 2023 approved the reappointment of Mathieu Vrijsen and Liz Doherty as members of the Supervisory Board. Olivier Rigaud was reappointed as CEO, his contract of assignment will be extended for an additional period of 4 years (May 2023 - May 2027).

At the shareholders meeting the proposed dividend of € 0.56 per ordinary share for the financial year 2022 was also approved. Dividends will be all-cash and will in principle be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax of 15%.

The ex-dividend date is 19 May 2023, the record date is 22 May 2023, and the payment day is 30 May 2023.

