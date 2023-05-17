Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
17.05.23
16:30 Uhr
28,720 Euro
-0,500
-1,71 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
CORBION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORBION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,46028,62018:11
28,46028,62017:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2023 | 16:58
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corbion General Shareholders Meeting approves Board reappointments and dividend

The Corbion General Shareholders Meeting held on 17 May 2023 approved the reappointment of Mathieu Vrijsen and Liz Doherty as members of the Supervisory Board. Olivier Rigaud was reappointed as CEO, his contract of assignment will be extended for an additional period of 4 years (May 2023 - May 2027).

At the shareholders meeting the proposed dividend of € 0.56 per ordinary share for the financial year 2022 was also approved. Dividends will be all-cash and will in principle be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax of 15%.

The ex-dividend date is 19 May 2023, the record date is 22 May 2023, and the payment day is 30 May 2023.

Attachment

  • 051723 AGM 2023_reappointments final_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a348fe19-5358-4a39-ab2d-f775a2018b1f)

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.