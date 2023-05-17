Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 mai/May 2023) - Effective immediately, Pharmadrug Inc. will be reinstated for trading.
The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.
_________________________________
Avec effet immédiat, Pharmadrug Inc. sera réintégré aux fins de négociation.
La Société a rectifié la situation ayant donné lieu à la suspension.
|Date :
|Le 17 mai/May 2023
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|PHRX
