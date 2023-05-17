Anzeige
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 17

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mr Glen Suarez, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as the Chairman of Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM) with effect from 16 May 2023. Mr Suarez has been a non-executive Director of IEM since 1 October 2022.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 17 May 2023

