BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, May 17
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Director Declaration
As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mr Glen Suarez, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as the Chairman of Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM) with effect from 16 May 2023. Mr Suarez has been a non-executive Director of IEM since 1 October 2022.
Enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
Date: 17 May 2023