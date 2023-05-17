Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

17 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.727p. The highest price paid per share was 557.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 554.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 487,996,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 819,005,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

137

556.800

16:07:31

101

556.800

16:07:31

914

556.800

16:07:31

1

556.600

16:04:01

1584

556.600

16:04:01

592

556.600

16:01:38

1399

556.600

16:01:38

1434

556.000

15:55:13

203

556.000

15:55:13

253

556.400

15:54:40

592

556.400

15:54:40

650

556.400

15:54:40

838

556.000

15:47:59

219

556.000

15:47:59

1495

555.800

15:46:20

1433

555.600

15:40:52

1598

555.800

15:40:25

7

554.600

15:29:40

1300

554.600

15:29:40

347

554.600

15:29:40

1508

555.400

15:24:35

1649

555.400

15:19:28

1451

555.600

15:19:28

1319

555.600

15:15:23

348

555.600

15:15:23

1

555.600

15:15:23

99

555.600

15:15:23

819

555.600

15:15:23

690

555.600

15:15:23

456

554.600

15:07:35

1274

554.600

15:07:35

1629

554.600

15:04:17

1469

554.800

15:04:05

1646

555.200

15:01:46

1529

555.400

15:01:45

863

555.400

14:55:55

675

555.400

14:55:55

157

555.600

14:53:09

1350

555.600

14:53:09

1272

555.600

14:50:14

450

555.600

14:50:14

1594

555.800

14:50:03

604

556.000

14:49:28

592

556.000

14:49:28

1298

555.400

14:43:20

204

555.400

14:40:45

1418

555.600

14:40:45

1117

555.800

14:38:09

345

555.800

14:38:09

1450

555.800

14:36:19

73

555.800

14:36:19

1584

555.800

14:33:35

1337

556.000

14:33:31

502

556.000

14:33:31

1582

556.200

14:33:14

1965

556.400

14:31:12

550

556.600

14:31:12

585

556.400

14:28:42

332

556.400

14:26:14

1765

556.400

14:26:02

392

555.000

13:52:37

1271

555.000

13:52:37

1305

554.400

13:32:19

244

554.400

13:32:19

1658

555.000

13:25:13

1573

555.400

13:00:29

1580

554.400

12:27:14

1393

554.800

12:02:01

841

555.000

12:02:01

883

555.000

12:02:01

21

556.000

11:32:23

1300

556.000

11:32:23

200

556.000

11:32:23

1452

556.000

11:11:57

1400

556.200

11:11:32

957

555.800

10:29:20

78

555.800

10:29:20

537

555.800

10:29:20

1702

556.000

10:08:00

1519

555.400

09:50:00

1537

556.000

09:16:35

750

556.000

09:09:53

1531

556.400

09:09:50

902

556.000

08:47:50

547

556.000

08:47:50

1652

556.000

08:32:35

1687

556.400

08:22:35

1628

557.200

08:19:06

25

557.200

08:13:19

1621

557.200

08:13:19

1703

555.000

08:03:54

1463

556.200

08:00:57


