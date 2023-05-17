Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17
17 May 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.727p. The highest price paid per share was 557.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 554.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 487,996,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 819,005,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
137
556.800
16:07:31
101
556.800
16:07:31
914
556.800
16:07:31
1
556.600
16:04:01
1584
556.600
16:04:01
592
556.600
16:01:38
1399
556.600
16:01:38
1434
556.000
15:55:13
203
556.000
15:55:13
253
556.400
15:54:40
592
556.400
15:54:40
650
556.400
15:54:40
838
556.000
15:47:59
219
556.000
15:47:59
1495
555.800
15:46:20
1433
555.600
15:40:52
1598
555.800
15:40:25
7
554.600
15:29:40
1300
554.600
15:29:40
347
554.600
15:29:40
1508
555.400
15:24:35
1649
555.400
15:19:28
1451
555.600
15:19:28
1319
555.600
15:15:23
348
555.600
15:15:23
1
555.600
15:15:23
99
555.600
15:15:23
819
555.600
15:15:23
690
555.600
15:15:23
456
554.600
15:07:35
1274
554.600
15:07:35
1629
554.600
15:04:17
1469
554.800
15:04:05
1646
555.200
15:01:46
1529
555.400
15:01:45
863
555.400
14:55:55
675
555.400
14:55:55
157
555.600
14:53:09
1350
555.600
14:53:09
1272
555.600
14:50:14
450
555.600
14:50:14
1594
555.800
14:50:03
604
556.000
14:49:28
592
556.000
14:49:28
1298
555.400
14:43:20
204
555.400
14:40:45
1418
555.600
14:40:45
1117
555.800
14:38:09
345
555.800
14:38:09
1450
555.800
14:36:19
73
555.800
14:36:19
1584
555.800
14:33:35
1337
556.000
14:33:31
502
556.000
14:33:31
1582
556.200
14:33:14
1965
556.400
14:31:12
550
556.600
14:31:12
585
556.400
14:28:42
332
556.400
14:26:14
1765
556.400
14:26:02
392
555.000
13:52:37
1271
555.000
13:52:37
1305
554.400
13:32:19
244
554.400
13:32:19
1658
555.000
13:25:13
1573
555.400
13:00:29
1580
554.400
12:27:14
1393
554.800
12:02:01
841
555.000
12:02:01
883
555.000
12:02:01
21
556.000
11:32:23
1300
556.000
11:32:23
200
556.000
11:32:23
1452
556.000
11:11:57
1400
556.200
11:11:32
957
555.800
10:29:20
78
555.800
10:29:20
537
555.800
10:29:20
1702
556.000
10:08:00
1519
555.400
09:50:00
1537
556.000
09:16:35
750
556.000
09:09:53
1531
556.400
09:09:50
902
556.000
08:47:50
547
556.000
08:47:50
1652
556.000
08:32:35
1687
556.400
08:22:35
1628
557.200
08:19:06
25
557.200
08:13:19
1621
557.200
08:13:19
1703
555.000
08:03:54
1463
556.200
08:00:57