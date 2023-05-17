Akridata Unveils Patch Search Feature to Revolutionize Image Search Capabilities

Akridata's latest innovation, Patch Search, offers a groundbreaking solution that allows data scientists to perform highly-detailed searches with unprecedented granularity.

DALY CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Akridata , a software company that provides an end-to-end suite of products that support both the smart ingestion and exploration of visual data to reduce cost and complexity while accelerating business value, announced the launch of a powerful new feature - Patch Search. This innovative new functionality enhances the already robust Data Explorer feature set, giving data scientists even deeper control over image search for improved accuracy and efficiency.

In today's highly competitive environment, businesses across industries are recognizing the importance of adopting innovative solutions to handle massive amounts of visual data and refining it to meet specific search requirements. However, data science teams often face the challenge of manually sorting through large data sets, leading to reduced model accuracy and efficiency.

The introduction of Patch Search offers the world's first solution that allows users to perform highly-detailed searches using sample clusters of images. This innovative feature enables users to search specific regions or patches within an image, achieving a level of granularity that was previously impossible. The resulting accuracy allows for more precise and efficient search results, leading to a significant improvement in users' efficiency and accuracy.

"This feature is a major step forward in our efforts to revolutionize image search capabilities and enhance search efficiency," said Vijay Karamcheti , CEO and Co-Founder of Akridata. "By allowing users to perform highly-detailed searches using sample clusters of images, we are empowering data scientists with a level of granularity that was previously impossible."

Akridata is the first to ever build the capability to search a region of interest "Patch Search" interactively on large data sets and will be debuting the feature during CVF Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR) 2023. During the conference, attendees can discover more about patch search capabilities, see a live demo, and learn more about Akridata's end-to-end suite of products that support both the smart ingestion and exploration of visual data.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our innovative solutions at the CVF Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference," said Sanjay Pichaiah , VP Products & GTM at Akridata. "This event is an important platform for us to share our latest advancements in artificial intelligence and computer vision technology, and we look forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating the capabilities of our tools, including Patch Search."

Patch Search leverages cutting-edge machine learning algorithms to meticulously analyze images, precisely identifying various objects across industries, including real estate, healthcare, natural disaster recovery, autonomous cars, and more. The platform boasts an incredibly intuitive and user-friendly design, ensuring accessibility for all users, regardless of their level of technical proficiency.

This announcement comes off the heels of the official launch of Data Explorer , Akridata's partnership with Azure Market Place , and the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Chris McBride as CRO.

About Akridata

Akridata Data Explorer is the first developer-friendly no-code workbench that helps curate images and video datasets to improve AI model building. Data Explorer enables data scientists to explore, search, compare, and analyze more than millions images allowing them to reduce time spent on data selection and curation, root cause issues accelerate their path to model accuracy. Explore your data and improve your AI model building at Akridata.ai

