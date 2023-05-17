Black Book Market Research: Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform Rated Top End-to-End Hospital & Health System Population Health Solution, 2023 Black Book Survey

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Black Book's intensive study of population health data activation platforms and data management systems included the input of technology, clinical and financial leaders in hospitals, physician organizations, ambulatory care and ancillaries, health systems, and clinically integrated networks and rated on client experience by 2,539 participants in the crowdsourced survey from August 2022 to January 2023.









Ninety percent of healthcare IT leaders surveyed revealed their organizations are prioritizing data integration planning in 2023 and thirty percent have allocated funds to address the issue this budget year. In March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, two new rules were mandated to implement interoperability and patient access provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act. The rules promote FHIR as the foundational standard to support data exchange in healthcare putting provider IT users on alert.

According to provider organizations surveyed, their need for health data integration is driven by rising provider costs including locating and avoiding duplicate and unnecessary procedures (90%), the growing volume of healthcare consumer data (82%), consumer demand on providers for health results (92%), and gaps in clinical device connectivity (97%).

Despite the rising need to reduce healthcare expenditure by using advanced operational technologies, there remain significant concerns related to data privacy hampering global healthcare IT integration market growth according to 96% of technology executives polled.

"'As health systems navigate the complexities of population health management, strains on the data ecosystem of hospitals can jeopardize progress," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book Research. "Bringing together datasets from various sources is critical to enable population health efforts, but so far has proved to be a formidable challenge for payers and providers alike. Population health management technology is the transforming collecting, integrating, normalizing, and interpreting data from across care interactions, devices, apps, and settings and is critical in a value-based system."

In the sweeping Black Book survey of hospital IT users, population health management technologies were scored on eighteen PHM-centric key performance indicators including Strategic Alignment with Client Goals, Innovation, and Risk Models, Client Relationships and Cultural Fit, Trust and Accountability, Deployment and Implementation, Interoperability, Reliability, Financial Viability and Managerial Stability, Customer Care Support, and Best-of-Breed Technology.

Black Book Research announced that San Francisco-based Innovaccer achieved the top honor for highest provider user experience and outcomes in the annual 2023 customer polls and competitive research of twenty data activation platforms, data integration, and interoperability solutions. The IT leader achieved top client ratings across ten of eighteen key performance indicators including top cybersecurity and data privacy efforts, integration and interface execution, and quality client relationships and customer service. Innovaccer scored a mean of 9.64 (on the 1.00 to 10.00 scale.)

End-to-end provider Population Health Management Solutions included Data Integration Platforms, Data Aggregation and Analytics, Financial Costing and Bundling, Care Management, Risk Modeling, and Patient Outreach capabilities for software, services, and consultant firms.

About Black Book

Black Book, its founders, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered including Innovaccer, and are encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data see: https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Contact Information:

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755602/Innovaccers-Data-Activation-Platform-Rated-Top-End-to-End-Hospital-Health-System-Population-Health-Solution-2023-Black-Book-TM-Survey