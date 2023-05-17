Edinburgh, Scotland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Gerchik Trading Ecosystem (GTE), an EdTech company that provides both online and in-person trading training programs, is opening spots in its trading basics program, available starting in April 2023. The course is newly revamped and updated, and offers a focus on gaining systemic knowledge and skills to enable those new to the trading industry to learn the essentials.

The course is open to all skill levels, not just beginners; although for newbies to trading, it's a starting point for learning the basics of the industry. The program is also open to entrepreneurs looking to diversify capital; managers interested in learning a new and independent profession; and even experienced traders looking to sharpen their skills.

GTE offers students a personal account with access to the course's educational materials, instructions, and the ability to track learning progress. The program is based on the principles of structured microlearning, with each lesson designed to take about 10-20 minutes to complete. This format allows students with busy lives and full-time jobs to learn at their own pace.

The GTE Trading Basics program is a combination of short video tutorials, webinars and online meetings, and practical tasks and tests. After each theoretical block is completed, the students are assigned tasks and exams to test their knowledge. Upon completing the program, each student will have a trading algorithm verified by an expert, with which the student can make their first transactions.

In addition, participants in the program have access to mentorship from experienced traders whose knowledge and unique approaches can help with learning. GTE also provides an online community of students and alumni in a novel platform where members can exchange experiences, share insights, and discuss relevant topics.

Founder and CEO Alexander Gerchik says that GTE has been able to train over 25,000 individuals over the past 14 years due to the company's deep understanding of the market and disciplined, analytical approach to trading. "Successful trading requires discipline, patience, and a willingness to learn from mistakes," he says. "There are common pitfalls that many new traders fall into, from jumping in too quickly to relying too heavily on the advice of others. Our training program helps teach newcomers how to avoid these mistakes, learn a proven methodology, and achieve trading goals. The key is to start slowly, build a strong foundation of knowledge, and never stop learning and adapting to the ever-changing market conditions."

Gerchik Trading Ecosystem (GTE) is excited to welcome new students into its Trading Basics program; with the rise of online trading platforms, more and more people are dipping their toes into the trading world. GTE believes in starting slowly and balancing trading with other work. The company's programs are designed to accommodate students with different schedules, so they can learn and practice trading without sacrificing other commitments.

All training programs at GTE are built to be applied to any asset class, including currency pairs, metals, indices, stocks, and others. The company is committed to being transparent about expectations regarding trading, and offers ongoing support to participants in each course.

"Trading is not a magic button that will allow you to get all the money in the world overnight," says Gerchik. "It requires perseverance, hard work, and constant improvement of skills. We have created a valuable educational product. In our educational ecosystem, thousands of students go from beginner to professional trader."

About Gerchik Trading Ecosystem

Gerchik Trading Ecosystem is an educational technology company that offers both online and in-person trading training programs. GTE offers a variety of programs, including Trading Basics, Trading Psychology, and Trading Strategies, that cover essential topics such as market analysis, risk management, and technical analysis. The company's programs are designed to cater to students of all skill levels.

Website: https://gerchik.com/en

Contact Alexander Gerchik: info@gerchik.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166458