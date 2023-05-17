Regulatory News:

ORPEA (ISIN code: FR0000184798) announces having concluded today a first amendment to the liquidity and market surveillance contract entered into on 30 November 2022 with Natixis ODDO BHF SCA. This amendment complies with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) decision no. 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice.

Within the limits of the AMF decision no. 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021, ORPEA decides to reduce the resources allocated to the liquidity contract by twenty-one thousand one hundred and eighty-six (21,186) ORPEA shares, in order to give ORPEA shares to its employees pursuant to a free shares plan dated 1 February 2020.

After reduction, the resources allocated will be:

- 46,814 ORPEA shares

- 415,560 euros

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in providing care for all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, homecare and services), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 76,000 employees and welcomes more than 267,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/en

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

