Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 17
Correction due to incorrect date on initial release Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU) As at close of business on 16-May-2023 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 482.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 487.88p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50