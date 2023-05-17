Invesco Select Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 17
Correction due to incorrect date on initial release Invesco Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB) As at close of business on 16-May-2023 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 150.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 152.67p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596