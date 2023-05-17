Invesco Select Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

Correction due to incorrect date on initial release Invesco Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB) As at close of business on 16-May-2023 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 150.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 152.67p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596