Vista Social One of First to Offer Instagram Stories Auto Publishing 24 Hours After Meta's API Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Vista Social, a leader in social media management tools, has once again proven its commitment to being at the forefront of technological advancements. Just 24 hours after Meta announced its API update allowing Instagram Stories auto publishing, Vista Social has already integrated this feature into its platform, becoming one of the first to do so.



The new feature empowers Vista Social users to streamline their social media management further, offering seamless direct publishing of Stories to their Meta accounts. By being the first to market, Vista Social continues to demonstrate its dedication to providing users with the most up-to-date and innovative solutions.

Esteemed social media expert, Matt Navarra, has already picked up on this innovation, shining a spotlight on Vista Social's industry-leading move.

"This is a significant milestone for us," said Brittany Garlin, Head of Marketing at Vista Social. "We are incredibly proud to be the first social media management tool to offer Stories auto publishing. This feature not only enhances our platform's capabilities but also provides our users with the tools they need to create engaging, timely, and relevant content."

Since its inception, Vista Social has been a pioneer in the social media management space, consistently introducing industry-first features that help businesses, creators, and agencies succeed on various social platforms. This latest update further solidifies Vista Social's position as a leading innovator in the industry.

Vista Social remains committed to delivering exceptional value and service to its users, offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to supercharge their social media strategy. With this latest addition, users can expect to maximize their engagement and reach on Meta platforms and beyond.

For more information about Vista Social's latest feature, visit www.vistasocial.com.

About Vista Social

Vista Social is a premier social media management tool trusted by over 1.9 million profiles worldwide, including industry giants like Sony Music, Wix, Zillow, Kia, and Oracle. Known for its innovative and user-focused approach, Vista Social offers a powerful suite of tools that streamline social media management, enhance content creation, and boost engagement.

