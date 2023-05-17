Check out this unmissable European Poker Championship opportunity

Is it that time of year already? The European Poker Championship is back this summer, and once again you could be there, courtesy of Everygame Poker.

The 12-day tournament series takes place between 18th 30th July and will once again be held in the picturesque town of Velden, Austria. A stunning tourist resort on the banks of Lake Wörthersee, thousands of players from all over the world will flood to Velden for this epic event and here's how you could join them.

EPC Velden Step Satellites and All-In To Velden freeroll events are running throughout the week, all of which can help you qualify for Everygame Poker's very own EPC Velden Final held on Sunday 21st May at 2pm Eastern. You can alternatively buy-in for just $100.

And the winner of that will take home this; an unmissable €5,200 prize package.

$500 Cash Bonus

€2,750 Main Event Buy-In (26th-29th July)

5-night stay for two at a premium hotel (25th-30th)

Closer to home now, where you're invited to another Everygame Poker Happy Hour! From 4pm-7pm and 10pm-1am Eastern between 16th and 21st May, you're invited to enjoy the fun… and the extra Frequency Player Points (FPPs).

Refresh, relax, reload and join us for the chance to earn three times the FPPs on popular poker games. Load up any of the 6max and 9max cash tables, and Everygame will pour you a triple shot of FPPs. Cheers.

One final thing to shout about improvements! Everygame Poker are always striving to make things better for players, and a new software update is going to do exactly that.

Players can now always have a central view no matter where they're sat at the table. There's also a new layout for the action button area, hand strength will be clearer, a more visible timer will be shown.

Winning is always good, but it'll now look even better with a new winning hand display. And there's extra options to change the table style, the felt and much more. In fact, there's too much to shout about you'll just have to go and explore for yourself.

Take a seat at your favourite table and take a look!

