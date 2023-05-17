Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), a leading private airport operator in the world, today announced that it will report its First Quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, May 23, after market closes. We remind all participants to connect through the telephone in order to ask questions.

Earnings Release

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: After Market Closes

Conference Call

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time

Executives

Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in

1-833-470-1428 (U.S., Toll Free)

1-404-975-4839 (U.S., Local)

+44-208-068-2558 (UK)

Global Dial-In Numbers

Participant access code: 437579

Webcast (click here)

Telephone Replay

1-866-813-9403 (U.S., Toll Free)

1-929-458-6194 (U.S., Local)

+44-204-525-0658 (International)

Replay Access Code: 934859

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, 57.6% lower than the 84.2 million served prior to the pandemic. In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Patricio Iñaki Esnaola

Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4899-6716