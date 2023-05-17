Mike Donia's Crown Jewel Listing in Ontario, The Bugatti of Luxury Real Estate, Featured in Luxury Magazine Haute Living

MILTON, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Real estate mogul, Mike Donia, has unveiled a masterpiece that is every car enthusiast's dream come true. 4490 Henderson Road is the epitome of luxury real estate: The Bugatti of Ontario's trophy homes. Haute Living recently featured this opulent abode that exudes luxury and refinement from every angle.

Built in 2023, this lavish estate boasts a jaw-dropping 19,000 square feet of avant-garde architecture that will leave anyone awe-struck. Upon entering, the towering ceilings and three-story glass elevator provide a breathtaking experience as it ascends to the upper levels. Offered fully furnished with exclusive custom-built furniture and artwork, the home impressively features six elegantly designed bedrooms, eleven luxurious bathrooms, and a wine room.

This palatial property delivers an unparalleled automotive experience, boasting a cavernous 16,500-square-foot showroom with space to display a staggering 95 vehicles-a veritable candy store for even the most discerning car connoisseur. It even comes equipped with two-level car lifts, making it the ultimate place to showcase your prized automobile collection.

The outdoor entertaining area is just as impressive, with seven terraces, a waterfall, a hot tub, and a multi-level infinity pool complete with a submersible window that provides a unique view of the bar and dance floor. There are even secret tunnels connecting different parts of the house, adding an element of mystery and intrigue that James Bond himself would envy.

Other notable features of the estate include a three-story glass elevator, soaring ceilings, oversized porcelain floors, and a $100,000 fingerprint door entry system imported from Spain.

In the world of luxury real estate, this Canadian trophy home is truly in a league of its own. It's a must-see for anyone who appreciates refined elegance, captivating design, and sheer opulence.

At 35,000 square feet, it's the Bugatti of Homes.

About Mike Donia:

Mike Donia has become a household name synonymous with luxury real estate. He has pushed the boundaries and surpassed the expectations of the industry by providing unparalleled service to clients seeking the most exclusive properties. From magnificent palaces in far-flung destinations to the most exquisite residences across North America, Mike's expertise and passion have enabled him to triumph over every challenge.

As a visionary, Mike has a knack for envisioning the impossible and bringing it to life. His deep understanding of the luxury market, coupled with his vast experience, guarantees a hassle-free journey for clients searching for the ultimate properties. Mike Donia's guidance is the perfect catalyst for embarking on your own adventure in the world of luxury real estate.

