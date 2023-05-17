InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 17

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / The Company announces that on 16 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|16 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,800
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 52.9800
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 53.4600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 53.1943
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,833,122 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,800 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 16 May 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,800
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.4600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 52.9800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 53.1943
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
16/05/2023
08:23:34
BST
59
52.9800
XLON
768215709912175
16/05/2023
08:53:19
BST
46
53.1600
XLON
768215709914185
16/05/2023
09:32:55
BST
24
53.0800
XLON
768215709916524
16/05/2023
09:32:55
BST
68
53.0800
XLON
768215709916523
16/05/2023
09:53:37
BST
116
53.0600
XLON
768215709917238
16/05/2023
10:07:56
BST
17
53.1600
XLON
768215709917871
16/05/2023
10:09:30
BST
114
53.1800
XLON
768215709917952
16/05/2023
10:49:16
BST
101
53.0200
XLON
768215709919728
16/05/2023
11:15:20
BST
83
53.1600
XLON
768215709921823
16/05/2023
12:00:55
BST
90
53.2200
XLON
768215709924384
16/05/2023
12:24:39
BST
82
53.2600
XLON
768215709925873
16/05/2023
13:06:11
BST
94
53.2200
XLON
768215709927823
16/05/2023
13:24:15
BST
98
53.2600
XLON
768215709928573
16/05/2023
13:48:03
BST
16
53.1400
XLON
768215709930006
16/05/2023
13:48:03
BST
62
53.1400
XLON
768215709930007
16/05/2023
14:03:02
BST
1
53.1800
XLON
768215709930970
16/05/2023
14:03:34
BST
84
53.1800
XLON
768215709931000
16/05/2023
14:32:38
BST
65
53.1400
XLON
768215709933228
16/05/2023
14:32:38
BST
99
53.1400
XLON
768215709933227
16/05/2023
14:40:43
BST
94
53.1800
XLON
768215709934254
16/05/2023
14:47:33
BST
76
53.1400
XLON
768215709935204
16/05/2023
14:53:09
BST
86
53.1200
XLON
768215709935960
16/05/2023
15:02:24
BST
25
53.1200
XLON
768215709937185
16/05/2023
15:02:24
BST
63
53.1200
XLON
768215709937184
16/05/2023
15:09:17
BST
118
53.1600
XLON
768215709938001
16/05/2023
15:19:40
BST
156
53.2000
XLON
768215709939154
16/05/2023
15:27:42
BST
74
53.1000
XLON
768215709940119
16/05/2023
15:31:57
BST
80
53.1000
XLON
768215709940469
16/05/2023
15:42:03
BST
119
53.1200
XLON
768215709941601
16/05/2023
15:51:32
BST
126
53.2000
XLON
768215709942647
16/05/2023
16:02:10
BST
98
53.3800
XLON
768215709943911
16/05/2023
16:11:12
BST
135
53.4400
XLON
768215709945053
16/05/2023
16:20:18
BST
50
53.4600
XLON
768215709946314
16/05/2023
16:20:18
BST
51
53.4600
XLON
768215709946315
16/05/2023
16:26:35
BST
65
53.4000
XLON
768215709947398
16/05/2023
16:29:48
BST
65
53.4000
XLON
768215709947934
