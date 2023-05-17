InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 17

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / The Company announces that on 16 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 16 May 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,800 Lowest price paid per share: £ 52.9800 Highest price paid per share: £ 53.4600 Average price paid per share: £ 53.1943

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,833,122 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,800 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 16 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,800 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.4600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 52.9800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 53.1943

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 16/05/2023 08:23:34 BST 59 52.9800 XLON 768215709912175 16/05/2023 08:53:19 BST 46 53.1600 XLON 768215709914185 16/05/2023 09:32:55 BST 24 53.0800 XLON 768215709916524 16/05/2023 09:32:55 BST 68 53.0800 XLON 768215709916523 16/05/2023 09:53:37 BST 116 53.0600 XLON 768215709917238 16/05/2023 10:07:56 BST 17 53.1600 XLON 768215709917871 16/05/2023 10:09:30 BST 114 53.1800 XLON 768215709917952 16/05/2023 10:49:16 BST 101 53.0200 XLON 768215709919728 16/05/2023 11:15:20 BST 83 53.1600 XLON 768215709921823 16/05/2023 12:00:55 BST 90 53.2200 XLON 768215709924384 16/05/2023 12:24:39 BST 82 53.2600 XLON 768215709925873 16/05/2023 13:06:11 BST 94 53.2200 XLON 768215709927823 16/05/2023 13:24:15 BST 98 53.2600 XLON 768215709928573 16/05/2023 13:48:03 BST 16 53.1400 XLON 768215709930006 16/05/2023 13:48:03 BST 62 53.1400 XLON 768215709930007 16/05/2023 14:03:02 BST 1 53.1800 XLON 768215709930970 16/05/2023 14:03:34 BST 84 53.1800 XLON 768215709931000 16/05/2023 14:32:38 BST 65 53.1400 XLON 768215709933228 16/05/2023 14:32:38 BST 99 53.1400 XLON 768215709933227 16/05/2023 14:40:43 BST 94 53.1800 XLON 768215709934254 16/05/2023 14:47:33 BST 76 53.1400 XLON 768215709935204 16/05/2023 14:53:09 BST 86 53.1200 XLON 768215709935960 16/05/2023 15:02:24 BST 25 53.1200 XLON 768215709937185 16/05/2023 15:02:24 BST 63 53.1200 XLON 768215709937184 16/05/2023 15:09:17 BST 118 53.1600 XLON 768215709938001 16/05/2023 15:19:40 BST 156 53.2000 XLON 768215709939154 16/05/2023 15:27:42 BST 74 53.1000 XLON 768215709940119 16/05/2023 15:31:57 BST 80 53.1000 XLON 768215709940469 16/05/2023 15:42:03 BST 119 53.1200 XLON 768215709941601 16/05/2023 15:51:32 BST 126 53.2000 XLON 768215709942647 16/05/2023 16:02:10 BST 98 53.3800 XLON 768215709943911 16/05/2023 16:11:12 BST 135 53.4400 XLON 768215709945053 16/05/2023 16:20:18 BST 50 53.4600 XLON 768215709946314 16/05/2023 16:20:18 BST 51 53.4600 XLON 768215709946315 16/05/2023 16:26:35 BST 65 53.4000 XLON 768215709947398 16/05/2023 16:29:48 BST 65 53.4000 XLON 768215709947934

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755683/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-May-17