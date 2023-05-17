Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
15.05.23
10:37 Uhr
61,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,81 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,0063,0022:10
62,5063,0018:37
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2023 | 22:02
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 17

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / The Company announces that on 16 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:16 May 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,800
Lowest price paid per share:£ 52.9800
Highest price paid per share:£ 53.4600
Average price paid per share:£ 53.1943

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,833,122 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,800 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 16 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,800

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.4600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.9800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.1943

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

16/05/2023

08:23:34

BST

59

52.9800

XLON

768215709912175

16/05/2023

08:53:19

BST

46

53.1600

XLON

768215709914185

16/05/2023

09:32:55

BST

24

53.0800

XLON

768215709916524

16/05/2023

09:32:55

BST

68

53.0800

XLON

768215709916523

16/05/2023

09:53:37

BST

116

53.0600

XLON

768215709917238

16/05/2023

10:07:56

BST

17

53.1600

XLON

768215709917871

16/05/2023

10:09:30

BST

114

53.1800

XLON

768215709917952

16/05/2023

10:49:16

BST

101

53.0200

XLON

768215709919728

16/05/2023

11:15:20

BST

83

53.1600

XLON

768215709921823

16/05/2023

12:00:55

BST

90

53.2200

XLON

768215709924384

16/05/2023

12:24:39

BST

82

53.2600

XLON

768215709925873

16/05/2023

13:06:11

BST

94

53.2200

XLON

768215709927823

16/05/2023

13:24:15

BST

98

53.2600

XLON

768215709928573

16/05/2023

13:48:03

BST

16

53.1400

XLON

768215709930006

16/05/2023

13:48:03

BST

62

53.1400

XLON

768215709930007

16/05/2023

14:03:02

BST

1

53.1800

XLON

768215709930970

16/05/2023

14:03:34

BST

84

53.1800

XLON

768215709931000

16/05/2023

14:32:38

BST

65

53.1400

XLON

768215709933228

16/05/2023

14:32:38

BST

99

53.1400

XLON

768215709933227

16/05/2023

14:40:43

BST

94

53.1800

XLON

768215709934254

16/05/2023

14:47:33

BST

76

53.1400

XLON

768215709935204

16/05/2023

14:53:09

BST

86

53.1200

XLON

768215709935960

16/05/2023

15:02:24

BST

25

53.1200

XLON

768215709937185

16/05/2023

15:02:24

BST

63

53.1200

XLON

768215709937184

16/05/2023

15:09:17

BST

118

53.1600

XLON

768215709938001

16/05/2023

15:19:40

BST

156

53.2000

XLON

768215709939154

16/05/2023

15:27:42

BST

74

53.1000

XLON

768215709940119

16/05/2023

15:31:57

BST

80

53.1000

XLON

768215709940469

16/05/2023

15:42:03

BST

119

53.1200

XLON

768215709941601

16/05/2023

15:51:32

BST

126

53.2000

XLON

768215709942647

16/05/2023

16:02:10

BST

98

53.3800

XLON

768215709943911

16/05/2023

16:11:12

BST

135

53.4400

XLON

768215709945053

16/05/2023

16:20:18

BST

50

53.4600

XLON

768215709946314

16/05/2023

16:20:18

BST

51

53.4600

XLON

768215709946315

16/05/2023

16:26:35

BST

65

53.4000

XLON

768215709947398

16/05/2023

16:29:48

BST

65

53.4000

XLON

768215709947934

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755683/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-May-17

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.