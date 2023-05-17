Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: 894825 | ISIN: FR0000054678
EURO Ressources: Appointment of the Chairman of the board of directors and declaration of dividend

NEWS RELEASEParis: EUR

APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

PARIS, France, May 17, 2023: EURO Ressources S.A. ("EURO" or "the Company") (Paris: EUR) reports effective May 17, 2023, the board of directors was re-elected at the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 17, 2023. Mr. David Watkins was reappointed as Chairman of the board of directors of EURO by the board of directors. Also, Mr. Tidiane Barry and Ms. Sophie Hallé have been reappointed to the office of Directeur Général and Directeur Général Délégué respectively.

As well, EURO reports that the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 17, 2023 has determined that a dividend in the amount of €0.25 per ordinary share will be paid to the Company's shareholders. The ex-dividend date will be June 6, 2023, the dividend record date will be June 7, 2023, and the dividend payment date will be on June 8, 2023.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, a silver stream from a subsidiary of Orezone Gold Corporation ("Orezone") and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. The existing royalty on Rosebel held by EURO will remain an obligation of IAMGOLD Corporation (« IAMGOLD »). The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned by Orea Mining Corp. The silver stream entitles EURO to receive 50% of the payable silver production over the life of mine on Orezone's Bombore mine, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At May 17, 2023, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. ("IAMGOLD France"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned 90% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at May 17, 2023, IAMGOLD France held 56,242,153 shares representing 112,300,344 voting rights or 94.38% of the voting rights of EURO.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry

Directeur Général

Tel: +1 450 677 0040
Email: tbarry@euroressources.net		Sophie Hallé

Directeur Général Délégué

Tel: +1 450 677 0040
Email : shalle@euroressources.net (mailto:shalle@euroressources.net)

Attachment

  • PR 23-05EN 2023 05 17 Appointment of the Chairman of the BOD and Declaration of dividend - Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/89c3c46c-a620-46c5-a6dd-262265a67abd)

