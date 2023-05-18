Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023
18.05.2023 | 00:06
TargetRecruit Expands its Global Presence with New Office in Sydney

SYDNEY, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TargetRecruit, a leading provider of enterprise software for recruitment firms, built on Salesforce, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office here in Sydney. Situated in the heart of Sydney's Central Business District (CBD), the new office will serve as a central hub for TargetRecruit's ongoing growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, allowing the company to better cater to its expanding client base in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

Enterprise Software for Staffing and Recruiting Firms


"We're excited to announce the expansion of our global operations with the opening of our office in Sydney," said Andy Wigderson, President of TargetRecruit. "Establishing a local presence reflects our commitment to customer success in the region and represents an exciting stage in the company's evolution."

With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by recruitment firms in Australia and New Zealand, TargetRecruit is dedicated to delivering world-class solutions and exceptional customer service. The company's expansion to Australia will enable the formation of new partnerships and the expansion of its client base across the region.

About TargetRecruit

TargetRecruit provides a powerful CRM/ATS, sales, and middle office solution built on Salesforce - the world's #1 platform. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in London, Sydney, and Bangalore, TargetRecruit employs over 100 individuals globally. To learn more, visit www.targetrecruit.com.

Press Contact:

marketing@targetrecruit.com
1-888-725-8151

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078481/TargetRecruit.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/targetrecruit-expands-its-global-presence-with-new-office-in-sydney-301827691.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
