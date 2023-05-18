

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release April figures for unemployment, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.5 percent, with the Australian economy tipped to add 25.0K jobs following the increase of 53.0K jobs in March. The participation rate is called steady at 66.7 percent.



Japan will provide April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to fall 0.3 percent on year after rising 7.3 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 3.0 percent, easing from 4.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 613.8 billion yen following the 755.1 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



New Zealand will see Q1 figures for producer prices. Inputs are expected to hold steady at 0.5 percent on quarter, while outputs are tipped to rise 0.8 percent, easing from 0.9 percent in the three months prior.



Hong Kong will see April figures for unemployment, with forecasts pinning the jobless rate at 2.9 percent - down from 3.1 percent in March.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia are closed in observance of Ascension Day and will reopen on Friday.



