

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple opened its first online store in Vietnam. Customers throughout the country can now shop direct with Apple and receive exceptional service, the Cupertino, California-based company said in a statement.



The opening comes just a month after the iPhone maker opened its first Apple stores in India - Mumbai and Delhi.



The company noted that customers in Vietnam can now take advantage of Apple's many retail services - including Apple Trade In, safe data transfer, and switching to iOS, making it easy for customers to safely and securely migrate their data from an old device.



According to the company, customers in Vietnam can trade in their old device and receive credit toward a new one. If their device is not eligible for a credit, Apple will recycle it for free, diverting electronic waste from landfills and saving precious materials in Apple's quest to take less from the earth.



