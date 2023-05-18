

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 6-month low of 0.8930 against the Canadian dollar and a 1-week low of 1.0623 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8959 and 1.0654, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the aussie dropped to 0.6629, 91.07 and 1.6349 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6659, 91.67 and 1.6268, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the looie, 1.04 against the kiwi, 0.65 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 1.66 against the euro.



