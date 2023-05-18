InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 18

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / The Company announces that on 17 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|17 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,800
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 53.2400
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 53.7400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 53.5300
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,830,322 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,800 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 17 May 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,800
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.7400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.2400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 53.5300
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
17/05/2023
08:20:00
BST
64
53.3800
XLON
768834185202522
17/05/2023
08:34:12
BST
44
53.2400
XLON
768834185203794
17/05/2023
09:13:35
BST
149
53.3200
XLON
768834185206658
17/05/2023
09:31:30
BST
89
53.4400
XLON
768834185207748
17/05/2023
09:49:10
BST
75
53.4800
XLON
768834185209197
17/05/2023
10:11:44
BST
96
53.5200
XLON
768834185210710
17/05/2023
10:41:44
BST
82
53.5000
XLON
768834185212954
17/05/2023
11:18:48
BST
93
53.5200
XLON
768834185214978
17/05/2023
11:38:40
BST
76
53.3800
XLON
768834185216212
17/05/2023
11:55:19
BST
89
53.3000
XLON
768834185217161
17/05/2023
12:43:33
BST
119
53.4000
XLON
768834185219550
17/05/2023
13:17:29
BST
102
53.5400
XLON
768834185221200
17/05/2023
13:47:04
BST
82
53.5800
XLON
768834185223119
17/05/2023
13:47:04
BST
83
53.6000
XLON
768834185223115
17/05/2023
14:29:08
BST
196
53.5800
XLON
768834185225755
17/05/2023
14:30:28
BST
35
53.5600
XLON
768834185225967
17/05/2023
14:30:28
BST
50
53.5600
XLON
768834185225966
17/05/2023
14:40:00
BST
109
53.6000
XLON
768834185227479
17/05/2023
14:46:44
BST
82
53.6000
XLON
768834185228306
17/05/2023
14:56:19
BST
98
53.5200
XLON
768834185229533
17/05/2023
15:04:56
BST
77
53.5000
XLON
768834185230291
17/05/2023
15:07:30
BST
87
53.5400
XLON
768834185230556
17/05/2023
15:29:40
BST
78
53.5400
XLON
768834185232759
17/05/2023
15:30:00
BST
96
53.5000
XLON
768834185232801
17/05/2023
15:36:21
BST
82
53.5200
XLON
768834185233381
17/05/2023
15:51:03
BST
74
53.6600
XLON
768834185234816
17/05/2023
15:51:29
BST
115
53.6600
XLON
768834185234879
17/05/2023
16:01:37
BST
78
53.6200
XLON
768834185235804
17/05/2023
16:10:55
BST
105
53.7000
XLON
768834185236665
17/05/2023
16:22:20
BST
34
53.7200
XLON
768834185238231
17/05/2023
16:22:20
BST
39
53.7200
XLON
768834185238232
17/05/2023
16:25:50
BST
25
53.6800
XLON
768834185238689
17/05/2023
16:25:50
BST
27
53.6800
XLON
768834185238690
17/05/2023
16:29:33
BST
70
53.7400
XLON
768834185239191
