Donnerstag, 18.05.2023

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
18.05.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 18

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / The Company announces that on 17 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:17 May 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,800
Lowest price paid per share:£ 53.2400
Highest price paid per share:£ 53.7400
Average price paid per share:£ 53.5300

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,830,322 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,800 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,800

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.7400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.2400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.5300

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

17/05/2023

08:20:00

BST

64

53.3800

XLON

768834185202522

17/05/2023

08:34:12

BST

44

53.2400

XLON

768834185203794

17/05/2023

09:13:35

BST

149

53.3200

XLON

768834185206658

17/05/2023

09:31:30

BST

89

53.4400

XLON

768834185207748

17/05/2023

09:49:10

BST

75

53.4800

XLON

768834185209197

17/05/2023

10:11:44

BST

96

53.5200

XLON

768834185210710

17/05/2023

10:41:44

BST

82

53.5000

XLON

768834185212954

17/05/2023

11:18:48

BST

93

53.5200

XLON

768834185214978

17/05/2023

11:38:40

BST

76

53.3800

XLON

768834185216212

17/05/2023

11:55:19

BST

89

53.3000

XLON

768834185217161

17/05/2023

12:43:33

BST

119

53.4000

XLON

768834185219550

17/05/2023

13:17:29

BST

102

53.5400

XLON

768834185221200

17/05/2023

13:47:04

BST

82

53.5800

XLON

768834185223119

17/05/2023

13:47:04

BST

83

53.6000

XLON

768834185223115

17/05/2023

14:29:08

BST

196

53.5800

XLON

768834185225755

17/05/2023

14:30:28

BST

35

53.5600

XLON

768834185225967

17/05/2023

14:30:28

BST

50

53.5600

XLON

768834185225966

17/05/2023

14:40:00

BST

109

53.6000

XLON

768834185227479

17/05/2023

14:46:44

BST

82

53.6000

XLON

768834185228306

17/05/2023

14:56:19

BST

98

53.5200

XLON

768834185229533

17/05/2023

15:04:56

BST

77

53.5000

XLON

768834185230291

17/05/2023

15:07:30

BST

87

53.5400

XLON

768834185230556

17/05/2023

15:29:40

BST

78

53.5400

XLON

768834185232759

17/05/2023

15:30:00

BST

96

53.5000

XLON

768834185232801

17/05/2023

15:36:21

BST

82

53.5200

XLON

768834185233381

17/05/2023

15:51:03

BST

74

53.6600

XLON

768834185234816

17/05/2023

15:51:29

BST

115

53.6600

XLON

768834185234879

17/05/2023

16:01:37

BST

78

53.6200

XLON

768834185235804

17/05/2023

16:10:55

BST

105

53.7000

XLON

768834185236665

17/05/2023

16:22:20

BST

34

53.7200

XLON

768834185238231

17/05/2023

16:22:20

BST

39

53.7200

XLON

768834185238232

17/05/2023

16:25:50

BST

25

53.6800

XLON

768834185238689

17/05/2023

16:25:50

BST

27

53.6800

XLON

768834185238690

17/05/2023

16:29:33

BST

70

53.7400

XLON

768834185239191

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755741/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-May-18

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.