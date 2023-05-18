InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 18

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / The Company announces that on 17 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 17 May 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,800 Lowest price paid per share: £ 53.2400 Highest price paid per share: £ 53.7400 Average price paid per share: £ 53.5300

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,830,322 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,800 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI



Aggregated information:



London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,800 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.7400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.2400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 53.5300

Detailed information:



Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 17/05/2023 08:20:00 BST 64 53.3800 XLON 768834185202522 17/05/2023 08:34:12 BST 44 53.2400 XLON 768834185203794 17/05/2023 09:13:35 BST 149 53.3200 XLON 768834185206658 17/05/2023 09:31:30 BST 89 53.4400 XLON 768834185207748 17/05/2023 09:49:10 BST 75 53.4800 XLON 768834185209197 17/05/2023 10:11:44 BST 96 53.5200 XLON 768834185210710 17/05/2023 10:41:44 BST 82 53.5000 XLON 768834185212954 17/05/2023 11:18:48 BST 93 53.5200 XLON 768834185214978 17/05/2023 11:38:40 BST 76 53.3800 XLON 768834185216212 17/05/2023 11:55:19 BST 89 53.3000 XLON 768834185217161 17/05/2023 12:43:33 BST 119 53.4000 XLON 768834185219550 17/05/2023 13:17:29 BST 102 53.5400 XLON 768834185221200 17/05/2023 13:47:04 BST 82 53.5800 XLON 768834185223119 17/05/2023 13:47:04 BST 83 53.6000 XLON 768834185223115 17/05/2023 14:29:08 BST 196 53.5800 XLON 768834185225755 17/05/2023 14:30:28 BST 35 53.5600 XLON 768834185225967 17/05/2023 14:30:28 BST 50 53.5600 XLON 768834185225966 17/05/2023 14:40:00 BST 109 53.6000 XLON 768834185227479 17/05/2023 14:46:44 BST 82 53.6000 XLON 768834185228306 17/05/2023 14:56:19 BST 98 53.5200 XLON 768834185229533 17/05/2023 15:04:56 BST 77 53.5000 XLON 768834185230291 17/05/2023 15:07:30 BST 87 53.5400 XLON 768834185230556 17/05/2023 15:29:40 BST 78 53.5400 XLON 768834185232759 17/05/2023 15:30:00 BST 96 53.5000 XLON 768834185232801 17/05/2023 15:36:21 BST 82 53.5200 XLON 768834185233381 17/05/2023 15:51:03 BST 74 53.6600 XLON 768834185234816 17/05/2023 15:51:29 BST 115 53.6600 XLON 768834185234879 17/05/2023 16:01:37 BST 78 53.6200 XLON 768834185235804 17/05/2023 16:10:55 BST 105 53.7000 XLON 768834185236665 17/05/2023 16:22:20 BST 34 53.7200 XLON 768834185238231 17/05/2023 16:22:20 BST 39 53.7200 XLON 768834185238232 17/05/2023 16:25:50 BST 25 53.6800 XLON 768834185238689 17/05/2023 16:25:50 BST 27 53.6800 XLON 768834185238690 17/05/2023 16:29:33 BST 70 53.7400 XLON 768834185239191

