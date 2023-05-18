DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 May 2023 it purchased a total of 192,732 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased 72,732 EUR1.0760 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9360 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0660 GBP0.9290 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0733 GBP0.9319

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,919,753 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,763 1.0760 XDUB 12:49:09 00027718790TRDU1 7,688 1.0760 XDUB 12:49:09 00027718792TRDU1 3,191 1.0760 XDUB 12:49:09 00027718791TRDU1 7,688 1.0760 XDUB 12:49:09 00027718794TRDU1 3,191 1.0760 XDUB 12:49:09 00027718793TRDU1 993 1.0760 XDUB 12:51:04 00027718820TRDU1 3,191 1.0760 XDUB 12:51:04 00027718819TRDU1 2,520 1.0760 XDUB 12:51:04 00027718818TRDU1 3,191 1.0760 XDUB 12:51:04 00027718817TRDU1 993 1.0760 XDUB 12:51:04 00027718816TRDU1 2,765 1.0760 XDUB 12:51:04 00027718814TRDU1 3,191 1.0760 XDUB 12:51:04 00027718806TRDU1 1,693 1.0760 XDUB 12:51:04 00027718805TRDU1 1,115 1.0760 XDUB 12:51:04 00027718821TRDU1 2,000 1.0760 XDUB 12:51:04 00027718824TRDU1 1,174 1.0760 XDUB 12:51:04 00027718829TRDU1 76 1.0760 XDUB 12:51:04 00027718828TRDU1 969 1.0740 XDUB 12:51:50 00027718834TRDU1 1,437 1.0740 XDUB 12:51:50 00027718835TRDU1 47 1.0720 XDUB 13:28:01 00027718988TRDU1 86 1.0720 XDUB 13:28:01 00027718989TRDU1 13,541 1.0740 XDUB 14:25:58 00027719554TRDU1 5,596 1.0740 XDUB 14:25:58 00027719553TRDU1 1,579 1.0740 XDUB 14:25:58 00027719550TRDU1 430 1.0660 XDUB 14:36:55 00027719681TRDU1 1,565 1.0660 XDUB 14:36:55 00027719680TRDU1 595 1.0660 XDUB 14:36:55 00027719682TRDU1 190 1.0660 XDUB 14:36:56 00027719683TRDU1 753 1.0660 XDUB 14:47:01 00027719773TRDU1 740 1.0660 XDUB 14:47:01 00027719772TRDU1 1,000 1.0660 XDUB 14:47:01 00027719771TRDU1 742 1.0660 XDUB 14:52:37 00027719824TRDU1 9 1.0660 XDUB 14:52:37 00027719823TRDU1 730 1.0660 XDUB 14:54:43 00027719858TRDU1 2,518 1.0700 XDUB 14:55:57 00027719887TRDU1 2,355 1.0700 XDUB 15:01:46 00027719921TRDU1 2,657 1.0700 XDUB 15:07:24 00027720062TRDU1 2,426 1.0700 XDUB 15:13:49 00027720095TRDU1 795 1.0700 XDUB 15:19:54 00027720214TRDU1 725 1.0700 XDUB 15:19:54 00027720213TRDU1 1,062 1.0700 XDUB 15:19:54 00027720212TRDU1 2,586 1.0700 XDUB 15:26:44 00027720297TRDU1 2,541 1.0700 XDUB 15:33:28 00027720430TRDU1 1,217 1.0700 XDUB 15:40:27 00027720488TRDU1 1,341 1.0700 XDUB 15:40:27 00027720487TRDU1 2,764 1.0700 XDUB 15:47:32 00027720566TRDU1 776 1.0680 XDUB 15:52:43 00027720655TRDU1 2,441 1.0700 XDUB 15:59:05 00027720772TRDU1 2,517 1.0700 XDUB 16:02:26 00027720827TRDU1 2,194 1.0700 XDUB 16:08:20 00027720906TRDU1 348 1.0700 XDUB 16:08:20 00027720905TRDU1 484 1.0700 XDUB 16:14:15 00027720982TRDU1 4,926 1.0720 XDUB 16:20:43 00027721088TRDU1 751 1.0720 XDUB 16:22:43 00027721131TRDU1 217 1.0760 XDUB 16:27:50 00027721223TRDU1 1,810 1.0760 XDUB 16:27:50 00027721222TRDU1 3,117 1.0760 XDUB 16:27:50 00027721225TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,844 0.9310 XLON 12:03:17 00027718346TRDU1 10,701 0.9310 XLON 12:03:17 00027718345TRDU1 1,781 0.9310 XLON 12:03:17 00027718344TRDU1 4,064 0.9360 XLON 12:48:52 00027718786TRDU1 8,014 0.9360 XLON 12:48:52 00027718788TRDU1 164 0.9360 XLON 12:48:52 00027718787TRDU1 2,135 0.9340 XLON 12:51:04 00027718804TRDU1 183 0.9340 XLON 12:51:04 00027718827TRDU1 104 0.9340 XLON 12:51:04 00027718826TRDU1 91 0.9340 XLON 12:51:04 00027718825TRDU1 307 0.9340 XLON 12:51:04 00027718823TRDU1 144 0.9340 XLON 12:51:04 00027718822TRDU1 37 0.9340 XLON 12:51:10 00027718831TRDU1 2,200 0.9340 XLON 12:51:10 00027718830TRDU1 1,245 0.9330 XLON 13:44:51 00027719118TRDU1 1,457 0.9330 XLON 13:44:51 00027719117TRDU1 5,002 0.9330 XLON 14:25:58 00027719546TRDU1 1,030 0.9310 XLON 14:25:58 00027719558TRDU1 3,972 0.9310 XLON 14:25:58 00027719557TRDU1 924 0.9310 XLON 14:25:58 00027719556TRDU1 1,808 0.9310 XLON 14:25:58 00027719555TRDU1 2,580 0.9300 XLON 14:58:20 00027719907TRDU1 2,302 0.9300 XLON 15:08:06 00027720066TRDU1 39 0.9300 XLON 15:08:06 00027720065TRDU1 491 0.9300 XLON 15:08:06 00027720064TRDU1 380 0.9290 XLON 15:18:29 00027720198TRDU1 2,441 0.9290 XLON 15:18:29 00027720199TRDU1 2,643 0.9300 XLON 15:31:03 00027720371TRDU1 2,514 0.9300 XLON 15:39:03 00027720468TRDU1 2,894 0.9300 XLON 15:48:18 00027720587TRDU1 2,756 0.9300 XLON 15:58:55 00027720769TRDU1 934 0.9300 XLON 16:08:25 00027720910TRDU1 1,676 0.9300 XLON 16:08:25 00027720909TRDU1 380 0.9300 XLON 16:16:15 00027721008TRDU1 2,495 0.9310 XLON 16:20:46 00027721089TRDU1

