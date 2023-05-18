Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 18-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 May 2023 it purchased a total of 192,732 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            120,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   72,732 
 
                            EUR1.0760 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9360 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0660     GBP0.9290 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0733     GBP0.9319

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,919,753 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,763      1.0760        XDUB     12:49:09      00027718790TRDU1 
7,688      1.0760        XDUB     12:49:09      00027718792TRDU1 
3,191      1.0760        XDUB     12:49:09      00027718791TRDU1 
7,688      1.0760        XDUB     12:49:09      00027718794TRDU1 
3,191      1.0760        XDUB     12:49:09      00027718793TRDU1 
993       1.0760        XDUB     12:51:04      00027718820TRDU1 
3,191      1.0760        XDUB     12:51:04      00027718819TRDU1 
2,520      1.0760        XDUB     12:51:04      00027718818TRDU1 
3,191      1.0760        XDUB     12:51:04      00027718817TRDU1 
993       1.0760        XDUB     12:51:04      00027718816TRDU1 
2,765      1.0760        XDUB     12:51:04      00027718814TRDU1 
3,191      1.0760        XDUB     12:51:04      00027718806TRDU1 
1,693      1.0760        XDUB     12:51:04      00027718805TRDU1 
1,115      1.0760        XDUB     12:51:04      00027718821TRDU1 
2,000      1.0760        XDUB     12:51:04      00027718824TRDU1 
1,174      1.0760        XDUB     12:51:04      00027718829TRDU1 
76        1.0760        XDUB     12:51:04      00027718828TRDU1 
969       1.0740        XDUB     12:51:50      00027718834TRDU1 
1,437      1.0740        XDUB     12:51:50      00027718835TRDU1 
47        1.0720        XDUB     13:28:01      00027718988TRDU1 
86        1.0720        XDUB     13:28:01      00027718989TRDU1 
13,541      1.0740        XDUB     14:25:58      00027719554TRDU1 
5,596      1.0740        XDUB     14:25:58      00027719553TRDU1 
1,579      1.0740        XDUB     14:25:58      00027719550TRDU1 
430       1.0660        XDUB     14:36:55      00027719681TRDU1 
1,565      1.0660        XDUB     14:36:55      00027719680TRDU1 
595       1.0660        XDUB     14:36:55      00027719682TRDU1 
190       1.0660        XDUB     14:36:56      00027719683TRDU1 
753       1.0660        XDUB     14:47:01      00027719773TRDU1 
740       1.0660        XDUB     14:47:01      00027719772TRDU1 
1,000      1.0660        XDUB     14:47:01      00027719771TRDU1 
742       1.0660        XDUB     14:52:37      00027719824TRDU1 
9        1.0660        XDUB     14:52:37      00027719823TRDU1 
730       1.0660        XDUB     14:54:43      00027719858TRDU1 
2,518      1.0700        XDUB     14:55:57      00027719887TRDU1 
2,355      1.0700        XDUB     15:01:46      00027719921TRDU1 
2,657      1.0700        XDUB     15:07:24      00027720062TRDU1 
2,426      1.0700        XDUB     15:13:49      00027720095TRDU1 
795       1.0700        XDUB     15:19:54      00027720214TRDU1 
725       1.0700        XDUB     15:19:54      00027720213TRDU1 
1,062      1.0700        XDUB     15:19:54      00027720212TRDU1 
2,586      1.0700        XDUB     15:26:44      00027720297TRDU1 
2,541      1.0700        XDUB     15:33:28      00027720430TRDU1 
1,217      1.0700        XDUB     15:40:27      00027720488TRDU1 
1,341      1.0700        XDUB     15:40:27      00027720487TRDU1 
2,764      1.0700        XDUB     15:47:32      00027720566TRDU1 
776       1.0680        XDUB     15:52:43      00027720655TRDU1 
2,441      1.0700        XDUB     15:59:05      00027720772TRDU1 
2,517      1.0700        XDUB     16:02:26      00027720827TRDU1 
2,194      1.0700        XDUB     16:08:20      00027720906TRDU1 
348       1.0700        XDUB     16:08:20      00027720905TRDU1 
484       1.0700        XDUB     16:14:15      00027720982TRDU1 
4,926      1.0720        XDUB     16:20:43      00027721088TRDU1 
751       1.0720        XDUB     16:22:43      00027721131TRDU1 
217       1.0760        XDUB     16:27:50      00027721223TRDU1 
1,810      1.0760        XDUB     16:27:50      00027721222TRDU1 
3,117      1.0760        XDUB     16:27:50      00027721225TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,844      0.9310        XLON     12:03:17      00027718346TRDU1 
10,701      0.9310        XLON     12:03:17      00027718345TRDU1 
1,781      0.9310        XLON     12:03:17      00027718344TRDU1 
4,064      0.9360        XLON     12:48:52      00027718786TRDU1 
8,014      0.9360        XLON     12:48:52      00027718788TRDU1 
164       0.9360        XLON     12:48:52      00027718787TRDU1 
2,135      0.9340        XLON     12:51:04      00027718804TRDU1 
183       0.9340        XLON     12:51:04      00027718827TRDU1 
104       0.9340        XLON     12:51:04      00027718826TRDU1 
91        0.9340        XLON     12:51:04      00027718825TRDU1 
307       0.9340        XLON     12:51:04      00027718823TRDU1 
144       0.9340        XLON     12:51:04      00027718822TRDU1 
37        0.9340        XLON     12:51:10      00027718831TRDU1 
2,200      0.9340        XLON     12:51:10      00027718830TRDU1 
1,245      0.9330        XLON     13:44:51      00027719118TRDU1 
1,457      0.9330        XLON     13:44:51      00027719117TRDU1 
5,002      0.9330        XLON     14:25:58      00027719546TRDU1 
1,030      0.9310        XLON     14:25:58      00027719558TRDU1 
3,972      0.9310        XLON     14:25:58      00027719557TRDU1 
924       0.9310        XLON     14:25:58      00027719556TRDU1 
1,808      0.9310        XLON     14:25:58      00027719555TRDU1 
2,580      0.9300        XLON     14:58:20      00027719907TRDU1 
2,302      0.9300        XLON     15:08:06      00027720066TRDU1 
39        0.9300        XLON     15:08:06      00027720065TRDU1 
491       0.9300        XLON     15:08:06      00027720064TRDU1 
380       0.9290        XLON     15:18:29      00027720198TRDU1 
2,441      0.9290        XLON     15:18:29      00027720199TRDU1 
2,643      0.9300        XLON     15:31:03      00027720371TRDU1 
2,514      0.9300        XLON     15:39:03      00027720468TRDU1 
2,894      0.9300        XLON     15:48:18      00027720587TRDU1 
2,756      0.9300        XLON     15:58:55      00027720769TRDU1 
934       0.9300        XLON     16:08:25      00027720910TRDU1 
1,676      0.9300        XLON     16:08:25      00027720909TRDU1 
380       0.9300        XLON     16:16:15      00027721008TRDU1 
2,495      0.9310        XLON     16:20:46      00027721089TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  244493 
EQS News ID:  1635899 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1635899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

