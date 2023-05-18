

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The treasury select committee hearing of the Bank of England governor is the only major event due on Thursday.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases producer prices for April. Producer price inflation is seen slowing to 7.5 percent from 10.2 percent in March.



At 4.00 am ET, foreign trade data is due from Spain.



At 5.00 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde attends the official celebration of the 175th anniversary of the first German national parliamentary assembly event in Frankfurt.



At 5.15 am ET, Bank of England Chief Andrew Bailey and policymakers Ben Broadbent and Dave Ramsden are set to attend the Treasury Select Committee hearing on quantitative tightening.



