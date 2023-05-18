MONAT® GLOBAL UK Ltd (MONAT®), a multinational distributor and social and direct seller of award-winning premium beauty products, has announced its European expansion into France. Following a successful launch in Europe in 2018, the brand's philosophies, reputation, education, and innovation, combined with its desire to support job creation and security for women, have been instrumental in its remarkable success.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005651/en/

MONAT® Continues its Expansion into Europe and Launches in France (Photo: Business Wire)

MONAT® is a naturally based healthy aging beauty brand, launched in the USA in 2014, with a mission to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service and gratitude. The range of MONAT® innovative products includes its award-winning hair care and styling hair products, record-breaking selling skincare products, and its desirable wellness products.

Says Tamila Kerimova, SVP General Manager for MONAT® Europe, "Our company successes within Europe have shown that social selling has quickly become a preferred way to not only buy but for people to create their own financial future. There's been a real movement in consumer demands, especially with global pandemic shifting the economy in many countries towards e-commerce businesses. MONAT success is evident through our market partners achievements to create their own businesses and destiny, their power to create conversation, and to inspire a greater network to act and help others, alongside themselves. We encourage our Market Partners to get involved and have their voices heard within the beauty economy, globally. Following the successful launch in certain Europe countries, we know the time is right to expand into France and build on the self-confidence and financial well-being business model we're becoming known for. Our extensive research has shown us that France has strong potential to both embrace our business programme and ensure another successful expansion."

MONAT® will initially launch in France in May 2023 through a serious of regional roadshows and events to introduce the business model and opportunities for founding market partners. The launch momentum will progress throughout June, ready for the e-commerce launch of its award-winning beauty products in the summer months.

To become a MONAT® Market Partner in the new France territory, please visit www.monatglobal.com/fr

Instagram: @monat.franceofficial Facebook: MONAT France

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005651/en/

Contacts:

For press information on MONAT®, please contact Essence PR on 020 7739 2858 or essence@essencepr.com