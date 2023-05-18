Crayon signs a four-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services

OSLO, Norway, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, a global leader in innovation and IT services, today announced it has signed a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement expands Crayon's existing AWS Premier Tier Services Partner role to further cloud adoption and modernization of joint customers.

The agreement also represents a new phase in the relationship to create a Crayon team of 500 AWS-certified experts worldwide. By doing so, Crayon and AWS can bring innovation to clients faster and help them leverage the transformative power of the cloud.

Through this collaboration, customers will receive high performance services to manage their IT estate in the cloud, including guidance, tools, and expertise to manage costs, governance, and security. This collaboration will expand Crayon and AWS's reach, offering clients faster, easier, and more cost-effective solutions to meet their cloud-computing needs while continuing to drive innovation and help organizations optimize their cloud environments.

"Crayon and AWS share a strong commitment to customer centricity and this Strategic Collaboration Agreement enhances how we help our customers leverage all the benefits of the cloud," said Melissa Mulholland, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Crayon. "With our significant technical competence, we are continuing to build momentum on our focus areas of cloud economics, infrastructure, security, data and AI."

AWS has been consistently named as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services (CIPS). According to Gartner, AWS offers the greatest breadth and depth of capabilities of any provider in the market for CIPS. Crayon guides its customers on assessing their infrastructure, software, and applications, selecting workloads and phasing, architecting a complete solution, and defining and launching their environment on AWS. Crayon's deep competencies in software assessment and total cost of ownership (TCO) are designed to enable customers to quickly and cost-effectively chose the right combination of services.

"We are delighted to continue the strategic collaboration with Crayon, which is designed to accelerate growth due to the commitment to build a global AWS business unit. Crayon's strength in helping customers optimize cloud consumption to increase innovation will greatly benefit customers on their journey to the cloud," said Vittorio Sanvito, EMEA Director of Partner Development at AWS.

The partnership underscores the value of Crayon and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries.

With more than 20 years' experience in transforming the IT landscape, Crayon leverages its cloud expertise and experience to help clients build new business models and achieve compliance. Crayon delivers end-to-end managed cloud services combined with training, support, security policy guidance, and all the necessary tools to maximize customers' agility, efficiency, and productivity across multiple cloud platforms.

For more information about Crayon's offerings visit: https://www.crayon.com/software-partners/aws/.

CONTACT:

Melanie Coffee

VP of PR and Communications

Melanie.Coffee@crayon.com

+47 46 74 86 48

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crayon-signs-a-four-year-strategic-collaboration-agreement-with-amazon-web-services-301828202.html